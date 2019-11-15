Is Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CNSX:LHS) A Volatile Stock?

If you're interested in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CNSX:LHS), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

View our latest analysis for Liberty Health Sciences

What does LHS's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Liberty Health Sciences, we see it has a five year beta of 1.82. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Liberty Health Sciences shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Liberty Health Sciences is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

CNSX:LHS Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Could LHS's size cause it to be more volatile?

Liberty Health Sciences is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$150m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Liberty Health Sciences has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether LHS is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Liberty Health Sciences’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Financial Health: Are LHS’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.