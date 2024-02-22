Liberty House NH to mark 20th anniversary with 'Roaring '20s' celebration in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Liberty House is hosting a special “Roaring '20s” fundraiser on Saturday, April 6 to celebrate 20 years of dedicated service to the New Hampshire veterans community.

The “Great Gatsby” themed event will be held at the Portsmouth Elks Lodge #97 (500 Jones Ave.), starting at 5 p.m. The evening will include a fully catered sit-down dinner, a live auction featuring vacation packages, dancing, and a performance from Silver Arrow Band, a six-piece swing band.

“We are excited to celebrate two decades of commitment to our veterans,” said Jeff Nelson, executive director of Liberty House. “This celebration is both a reflection on all the Veterans we have been privileged to serve and a forward look into how we can continue to build on our mission of remembering, honoring and supporting our veterans.”

Tickets are available for $150 each and can be purchased at libertyhousenh.org/anniversary or by contacting Stephanie at 603-669-0761. High-visibility sponsorships are also available for local businesses and organizations.

All event proceeds will benefit Liberty House, which provides an action-oriented, mission-focused program that empowers veterans facing post-traumatic stress (PTSD), housing instability and other struggles to lead purposeful and independent lives. Through its substance-free residential program and community pantry, Liberty House helps veterans get back on their feet, regain their independence and build stable futures. For more information, visit libertyhousenh.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 'Roaring '20s' celebration in Portsmouth NH to benefit Liberty House