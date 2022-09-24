Liberty House plans events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Sep. 24—ALBANY — Liberty House Domestic Violence Shelter here has a number of events planned in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, including one of the shelter's biggest annual fundraisers.

The events start with the reading of a proclamation declaring Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Albany and Dougherty County at the city-county Government Center Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. A candlelight vigil is planned for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, and Liberty House officials are asking the community to wear purple on Oct. 20, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

On Oct. 15, Liberty House is hosting its annual In Her Shoes Gala at Chehaw's Creekside Center, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event, which are on sale now, are $50 and include two drink tickets. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available at the gala, and live music will be provided by the Disciples of Music. Live and silent auctions will be part of the evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the gala will be used to benefit programs serving domestic violence victims.

For additional information or to order tickets, call (229) 439-7094.