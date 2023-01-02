Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Liberty Latin America Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:LILA) future prospects. Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$440m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$924m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Liberty Latin America's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Liberty Latin America

Consensus from 5 of the American Telecom analysts is that Liberty Latin America is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$24m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Liberty Latin America's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Liberty Latin America currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Liberty Latin America to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Liberty Latin America's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Liberty Latin America worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Liberty Latin America is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Liberty Latin America’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here