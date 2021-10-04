Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Liberty Latin America's (NASDAQ:LILA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Liberty Latin America, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$615m ÷ (US$15b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Liberty Latin America has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 9.8%.

See our latest analysis for Liberty Latin America

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Liberty Latin America compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Liberty Latin America here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 89% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Liberty Latin America appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 39% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

