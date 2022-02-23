Liberty man charged after allegedly shooting a man in the arm

Feb. 22—An argument at a Liberty home got out of control over the weekend and escalated into violence when one man allegedly shot another in the arm, according to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

Afterward, James Billings, 68, of Liberty was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to Chief Deputy Jason Trundy. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 30 years incarceration and a fine of as much as $50,000.

Billings lives at the Pinnacle Road home where the alleged shooting happened. The victim, who had been staying there, left immediately after he was shot. He sought help at a neighbor's house, and that person called 911 to report the shooting, according to officials.

Billings is being held at the Waldo County Jail. No bail is allowed, according to Trundy.