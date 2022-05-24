Liberty Police investigate string of 13 car break-ins, thefts near Ruth Moore Park

The Liberty Police Department is looking for multiple suspects after 13 cars were broken into near Ruth Moore Park and the surrounding area.

Police said on Monday that the string of break-ins were what they call “crimes of opportunity.”

Three of the stolen cars were targeted, according to police, because the keys were inside the vehicles. Videos posted on the Liberty Police Department’s Facebook show suspects trying to get into cars. Those videos are time stamped May 19.

Police said valuable items like firearms, purses and credit cards were also stolen out of vehicles.

The video’s show the suspects running up to cars and pulling on door handles. Police said it happened between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and the suspects are seen leaving cars that have locked doors.

Two suspects pulled on the door handles of each car on a street and broke into those that were unlocked, according to police.

Police said in the post that these crimes are preventable, but happen all across Liberty and the Kansas City area.

They encourage anyone with information to contact their investigations unit at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.