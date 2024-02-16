Liberty police officer charged with DWI while on his way to work, department says

TechCrunch

Rocket Lab is exploring possible applications for a satellite constellation that they would build, launch and operate in-house, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink business, as a way of generating recurring revenue, an executive said this week. “If you look to where we ultimately want to go, in a lot of ways we want to emulate what [SpaceX] has successfully done, which is work their way towards the applications market,” Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice said.