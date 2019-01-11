What Can We Make Of Liberty Shoes Limited’s (NSE:LIBERTSHOE) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll look at Liberty Shoes Limited (NSE:LIBERTSHOE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Liberty Shoes:

0.15 = ₹268m ÷ (₹4.6b – ₹2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Liberty Shoes has an ROCE of 15%.

Check out our latest analysis for Liberty Shoes

Is Liberty Shoes’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Liberty Shoes’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Luxury industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from how Liberty Shoes stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





NSEI:LIBERTSHOE Last Perf January 11th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Liberty Shoes.

How Liberty Shoes’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Liberty Shoes has total assets of ₹4.6b and current liabilities of ₹2.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 58% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, Liberty Shoes will experience a boost to its ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Liberty Shoes’s ROCE

Even so, the company reports a mediocre ROCE, and there may be better investments out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.