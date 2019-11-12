What Is Liberty Shoes's (NSE:LIBERTSHOE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Liberty Shoes (NSE:LIBERTSHOE) shares have continued recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 15% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Liberty Shoes

How Does Liberty Shoes's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 33.95 that there is some investor optimism about Liberty Shoes. The image below shows that Liberty Shoes has a significantly higher P/E than the average (10.0) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

NSEI:LIBERTSHOE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Liberty Shoes will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Liberty Shoes saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 12% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Liberty Shoes's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 45% of Liberty Shoes's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Liberty Shoes's P/E Ratio

Liberty Shoes's P/E is 34.0 which is above average (13.3) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Liberty Shoes recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 25.9 to 34.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.