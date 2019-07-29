Is Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Liberty SiriusXM Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Liberty SiriusXM Group had US$8.49b of debt, up from US$7.96b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Liberty SiriusXM Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Liberty SiriusXM Group had liabilities of US$3.21b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$98.0m in cash and US$592.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$13.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$13.1b, we think shareholders really should watch Liberty SiriusXM Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Liberty SiriusXM Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.2 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The good news is that Liberty SiriusXM Group improved its EBIT by 3.9% over the last twelve years, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Liberty SiriusXM Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.