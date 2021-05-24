Liberty Steel to sell Stocksbridge plant to pay off lender

Simon Jack - Business editor
·2 min read
Worker at steel plant
Worker at steel plant

The UK's third largest steel maker, Liberty Steel, has announced plans to sell off its Stocksbridge steel plant as part of a restructuring plan.

It says the move will allow it to pay back one of its main creditors in full.

The announcement comes after a meeting over the weekend in Dubai between Liberty boss Sanjeev Gupta and representatives of Credit Suisse.

The investment bank lost more than £1bn when Mr Gupta's main financial backer Greensill Capital went bust in March.

Mr Gupta is now struggling to finance his UK operations, and 5,000 steel jobs at Liberty hang in the balance.

His global steel business, GFG Alliance, is also under investigation by the UK's Serious Fraud Office.

Credit Suisse have agreed to pause their court proceedings against Mr Gupta's empire while the sale of Stocksbridge is conducted.

The sale will also include Stocksbridge's downstream plants, which include the narrow strip mill at Brinsworth, and Performance Steels at West Bromwich which will be launched shortly.

Sanjeev Gupta
Sanjeev Gupta owns Liberty Steel, part of the GFG Alliance

The aerospace industry is a major customer of the Stocksbridge plant and the acute distress in that industry has seen demand for steel made at Stocksbridge plummet.

Sources close to Liberty Steel conceded that it was not clear what, if any, value would be realised in a sale.

They also said they were looking at other options apart from an outright sale including joint ventures with third parties.

However, offloading Stocksbridge would reduce the demands on the capital of the overall group and might therefore be attractive to creditors like Credit Suisse.

Liberty Steel plant locations UK
Liberty Steel plant locations UK

The move would allow Liberty to focus on its Rotherham plant which recycles scrap steel into new.

Sources close to Credit Suisse described the developments as "inching towards a solution".

However, Liberty Steel insiders conceded that the launching of investigations into the relationship between Liberty and its now-defunct backer, Greensill, by both the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority were complications in refinancing the UK's third largest steel maker.

A spokesperson for the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee, said: "Stocksbridge and its downstream plants are strategically important businesses vital to our country's defence, energy and aerospace sectors.

"The future for these businesses must be secured and the trade unions will hold Sanjeev Gupta to his promise that none of our steel plants will close on his watch.

"Liberty must act as a responsible seller and run a transparent sales process which fully engages the trade unions. We will expect to meet any potential buyer to scrutinise their plans and test their commitment to the workforce and our industry."

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Jewish leaders in Kansas City metro call for peace in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    The Jewish leaders denounced anti-Semitism and mourned the lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

    Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver — the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. After Mickelson's approach shot settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history, the crowd swallowed him up entirely. Mickelson, too, has had as many close calls as major victories — most of them at the U.S. Open, where he's been runner-up six times.

  • Blue Jays' Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain

    The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain on Saturday. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo expects Biggio to be ready to return when eligible to come of the IL. Biggio was out of the starting lineup Friday night with neck soreness but did pinch bhit.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Five year old boy emerges as sole survivor of cable car tragedy after losing entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • Tom Brady impressed by Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship bid: 'Just great to watch'

    Phil Mickelson holds the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among those cheering him on.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

    It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to go to the hospital in November 2019, report says, bolstering calls to reconsider the coronavirus lab-leak theory

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot in London

    Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is reportedly in critical condition after she was shot in the head. According to The Guardian, Johnson’s affiliated group, Taking the Initiative party, announced the news on social media on Sunday.

  • From Ana to Wanda, here is the list of tropical storm and hurricane names for 2021

    With the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season upon us, now is a good time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month season.

  • Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said none of the 8 presidents he served would recognize the GOP today, saying its values are 'hard to find these days'

    Robert Gates told CBS he agreed that Trump's baseless election claims provided the US's enemies an opportunity to say it's "a declining power."

  • 'Mare of Easttown' director says Sunday's episode, which seems to finally reveal Erin's killer, may be his favorite because of the 'satisfaction' of questions being answered

    "Mare of Easttown" director Craig Zobel also praised Kate Winslet's performance in Sunday's episode as "truly amazing."

  • Tiger Woods congratulated Phil Mickelson on his 'truly inspirational' win at the PGA Championship

    Tiger Woods wasn't playing at the 2021 PGA Championship, but he gave a whole-hearted congratulations to champion Phil Mickelson on Twitter.

  • A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

    Bartram Trail High School made "digital alterations" to the yearbook photos of 80 female students, according to local news reports.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.