Liberty Township seeking new administrator

LIBERTY TWP. – For the second time in a year, Liberty Township is looking for a new administrator.

In a letter of resignation, Jesse Lightle said she has “decided to pursue other opportunities.” Her last day is March 16.

Liberty Township Administrator Jesse Lightle was hired in February, 2023.

Assistant Administrator John Lewis has been named interim administrator and will work with Lightle until her departure.

“We’re very confident with our staff’s ability to pick up the slack during the search (for a new administrator),” said Trustee Tom Farrell.

“You want to move quickly, but responsibly.”

Farrell said trustees have begun reviewing options to replace Lightle including looking internally or going back to Waverly Partners, the firm that assisted in Lightle’s hiring.

It provided a one-year guarantee in its initial contract with the township, Farrell said.

Trustees approved a 9.3% pay raise for Lewis, bringing his salary to $150,000 annually.

Lightle began work as the township’s administrator March 8, 2023, and Lewis began work two months later. Before working for Liberty Township, Lewis worked 21 years at Washington Township, near Dayton, the last six as its information system director.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Liberty Township administrator leaving after a year.