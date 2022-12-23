Liberty Two Degrees (JSE:L2D) shareholders have endured a 7.5% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Liberty Two Degrees Limited (JSE:L2D) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 39% over a half decade. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.1% over the last week.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Liberty Two Degrees the TSR over the last 5 years was -7.5%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Liberty Two Degrees has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.5% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Liberty Two Degrees you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

