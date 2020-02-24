With Liberty and Two-Track Justice for All

‘Equal Justice Under Law.”

What a joke!

Those four stirring words, chiseled into the marble atop the U.S. Supreme Court’s portico, were transformed into a punchline Thursday. That statement in stone is now the legal equivalent of a cream pie tossed in Shemp’s face, in a vintage Three Stooges comedy short.

U.S. district judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced President Donald J. Trump’s friend and informal adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison for witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and lying to Congress. Stone’s penalty emerged just six days after the Justice Department dropped its inquiry into Trump foe, former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Never mind that Justice’s inspection division filed a criminal referral when it “became concerned that McCabe may have lacked candor when questioned by . . . agents about his role in the disclosure” of inside information to the Wall Street Journal. “Lacked candor” is Potomac for “failed to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

So, 40 months behind bars for Stone, while McCabe enjoys airtime and paychecks as a CNN commentator and royalties from his book The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.

This is Washington’s nauseating new reality: A two-track justice system offers political insiders on the left impunity and income from publishing and broadcast deals. However, political outsiders on the right face crippling legal fees and incarceration. The much-ballyhooed Kremlin-kollusion theory proved thinner than a bowl of cold borscht, as Robert Mueller’s Russiagate probe searched from rooftops to ravines and found no underlying crime. Regardless, Mueller and his band of anti-Trump Democrat prosecutors nailed several scalps to the wall:

• President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is doing seven and a half years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto, Pa., for his pre-Trump tax and bank fraud. Manafort has endured solitary confinement.

• Former campaign aide George Papadopoulos served twelve days in the slammer for false statements to FBI officers. His steep legal bills and spooked clients drove him back into his parents’ house.

• Former national security adviser Michael Flynn awaits sentencing, and wants his charges dropped, after pleading guilty to false statements. Flynn reportedly took a plea after selling his house to pay his lawyers. DOJ prosecuted Flynn, although no less than Andrew McCabe acknowledged that “the two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn’t think he was lying.” Indeed, the G-men who spoke with Flynn later reported: “Throughout the interview, Flynn had a very ‘sure’ demeanor and did not give any indicators of deception. He did not parse his words or hesitate in any of his answers.” Never mind those details; Flynn still could wind up in an orange jump suit.

Compare the plight of these Trump allies with the charmed lives of just a few of his and the Right’s tormentors.

• Former FBI director James Comey was the subject of a criminal referral by DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz. Comey removed several memoranda from his office related to his conversations with President-elect and, subsequently, President Trump. He stashed these in his home safe and clammed up, the OIG said, “even when his Chief of Staff, the FBI’s associate deputy director, and three SSAs [supervisory special agents] came to Comey’s house on May 12, 2017, to inventory and remove all FBI property.”

Comey then sent one memo to his friend, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman, specifically so that he would leak it to America’s so-called Paper of Record. Comey hoped that news of his notes on Trump’s Flynn-related statements would trigger a special-prosecutor probe. And it did.

As the OIG concluded: