Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite' leave of absence

Liberty University announced on Friday that President Jerry Falwell Jr. is going on an "indefinite" leave of absence.

"The Executive Committee of Liberty University's Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he agreed, effective immediately," read a statement from the school.

Liberty University is an evangelical Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, founded by Falwell Jr.'s father Jerry Falwell, a televangelist and influential conservative activist.

Falwell Jr. was heavily criticized this week after he posted and deleted a photo of himself on a yacht with his pants unzipped and his arm around a woman. GOP Rep. Mark Walker, of North Carolina, a former faculty member at Liberty University, called for Falwell Jr. to step down in a tweet on Thursday.

"Jerry Falwell Jr's ongoing behavior is appalling," Walker said in a tweet.

It's unclear if this pressure led to his leave of absence.

"Yeah, it was weird. She's pregnant," he said in response to the photo, to local radio station WLNI. "She couldn't get her pants zipped and I was like trying to like… I had on a pair of jeans I haven't worn in a long time and couldn't get zipped either. So, I just put my belly out like hers. She's my wife's assistant she's a sweetheart. I should have never put it up and embarrassed her. I've apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I will try to be a good boy from here on out."

This is the latest in a string of controversies from Falwell Jr., including Liberty University's plan to bring students back to campus in March during the coronavirus pandemic.

Later on Friday Jerry Prevo, chairman of Liberty University's Board of Trustees, released the following statement:

