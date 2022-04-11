Libertyville Considers Post-COVID Outdoor Dining Rules

LIBERTYVILLE, IL — The Libertyville Village Board on Tuesday will consider extending outdoor dining rules through this summer.

Village staff members will recommend a policy on temporary outdoor diningduring an informal work session at Tuesday's village board meeting, according to the Daily Herald.

Under the temporary policy, outdoor dining would be allowed May 1 through Nov. 1 for businesses that receive a staff-issued permit. The village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at village hall, 118 W. Cook Av venue.





