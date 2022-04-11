Libertyville Considers Post-COVID Outdoor Dining Rules

Amie Schaenzer

LIBERTYVILLE, IL — The Libertyville Village Board on Tuesday will consider extending outdoor dining rules through this summer.

Village staff members will recommend a policy on temporary outdoor diningduring an informal work session at Tuesday's village board meeting, according to the Daily Herald.

Under the temporary policy, outdoor dining would be allowed May 1 through Nov. 1 for businesses that receive a staff-issued permit. The village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at village hall, 118 W. Cook Av venue.


This article originally appeared on the Libertyville Patch

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dogecoin Is Soaring Today

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is making big gains in today's trading. The popular, meme-themed cryptocurrency was up roughly 7.2% over the previous 24-hour period as of 12:15 p.m. ET Sunday. Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter recently, making him the social media company's largest shareholder and resulting in him joining the company's board soon after.

  • 40 Terribly Wrong Misconceptions About Americans That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than It Should

    The Simpsons really had people believing Americans were literally yellow with four fingers.View Entire Post ›

  • Elon Musk suddenly changed his mind about joining Twitter’s board

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO continues to criticise the social network to his 81.3 million Twitter followers.

  • Elon Musk Is Not Joining Twitter’s Board After All

    Patrick Pleul/Pool via ReutersTwitter’s top brass thought one of the platform’s top trolls had decided to join their ranks, but in the end he was just trolling them, too. Late Sunday the social media company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, tweeted that Elon Musk would not join Twitter’s board, reversing a much-publicized plan announced last week. Musk had revealed around the same time that he had bought up a 9.2 percent stake in the business, becoming its largest shareholder in the process.“Elon’s appoint

  • Strict Drink Limits, Code Names, And No Clocks Allowed: 25 Behind-The-Scenes Facts And Secrets From Dating Shows

    The Love Is Blind pods are apparently just as cozy in real life as they look on TV.View Entire Post ›

  • Zendaya Is An Underrated Comedian, So Here Are 15 Of Her Funniest Interview Moments

    "Giiirl, I'm worth a whole lot more than that."View Entire Post ›

  • Musk’s Idea for Twitter Homeless Shelter Wins Bezos Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk floated the idea of turning Twitter Inc.’s headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a tweet of support from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board

  • Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake

    Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move which made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content. Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter's first subscription service and offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis, Twitter says.

  • Dogecoin Takes a 7.4% Hit As Elon Musk Refuses To Join Twitter Board

    Elon has been pretty active about his participation in Twitter’s ecosystem development, which did not fare well with the community.

  • Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter Board

    The mercurial billionaire informed Twitter on Saturday, who told everybody else on Sunday night

  • Over 14,000 Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest increased transaction fees

    Starting today, over 14,000 Etsy sellers are going on strike as the platform increases its transaction fees from 5% to 6.5%. "We're hoping to get Etsy's attention that we are fed up," said Kristi Cassidy, an organizer of the strike, in an interview with Yahoo! Cassidy started a petition, which now has over 48,000 signatures from buyers and sellers, urging Etsy to "work with sellers, not against us."

  • Elon Musk Will Not Be Joining Twitter Board; “I Believe This Is For the Best,” Company CEO Says

    UPDATED with Musk’s since-deleted tweet: Billionaire Elon Musk always has been unpredictable, and once again, he delivered a surprise. In an about-face just days after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that Musk had joined Twitter’s board of directors, Agrawal tweeted Sunday night that Must won’t be joining the board of the social media platform after all. […]

  • Twitter says Elon Musk will not be joining its board

    STORY: Twitter's biggest shareholder Elon Musk will not be joining its board. That's according to Chief Executive Parag Agrawal in a tweet on Sunday.Tesla CEO Musk disclosed a 9.1% stake in the platform last week, and said he was planning what he called 'significant improvements' to the social media platform. His appointment to the board would have become effective on Saturday.However, that would have also limited his stake in the company to not more than 14.9%. Without the board seat, Musk can invest beyond that cap. Agrawal said in his tweet that the board would remain open to his input.Musk limited his response to a face with hand over mouth emoji on Twitter, while Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Company insiders told Reuters that news of Musk taking a board seat had some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content. Musk frequently tweets about his company and other topics and has been known to leave people confused as to whether he is joking.He recently ran a series of Twitter polls to his more than 80 million followers, asking in one if they believed Twitter adhered to the principles of free speech.And in another, whether the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco should be converted into a homeless shelter, an idea which Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos backed.

  • A streaming company is looking to pay someone $2,400 to watch a 24-hour true crime marathon and post about it on social media

    Documentary streaming service MagellanTV will pay one true crime aficionado $100 per hour for a total of $2,400 to document their genre watchathon.

  • Savvy Deals: Bargains from Walgreens, Dollar General, Big Lots

    This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains and one freebie!

  • 'For the best:' Twitter CEO announces Tesla's Elon Musk won't join site's board after all

    The news follows a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter.

  • Musk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s shares slid after Elon Musk decided not to join its board, a stunning twist to a week-long saga that has captivated the tech community and touched off renewed speculation about the company’s future.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Ov

  • Elon Musk is not joining Twitter's board — now this can happen

    Elon Musk could now really shake things up at Twitter.

  • China Ends Game Freeze by Approving First Titles Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- China has approved the first batch of new video game licenses since July, ending a months-long hiatus that put the world’s largest mobile gaming arena on edge.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board i

  • Elon Musk says he’s serious about converting Twitter HQ into homeless shelter

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos encourages fellow billionaire to do it