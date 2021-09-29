Libor Deadline Extension Would Be ‘Huge Relief’ for Markets

William Shaw
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Banks in the U.K. and Japan appear to have won critical breathing space just three months before the London interbank offered rate is retired in those markets.

U.K. regulators announced plans on Wednesday for the rate’s administrator to keep publishing an artificial Libor number through 2022. Firms in the sterling and yen markets could be allowed to continue using that rate in all legacy contracts except cleared derivatives, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

That’s an unexpectedly generous move. According to Marcus Morton, managing director at consultancy Duff & Phelps, it could ease the transition for assets including business and consumer loans, bonds, securitizations and swaptions.

The proposals “are likely to be a huge relief for market participants everywhere,” said Andrew Gray, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Libor-referencing contracts, which are in practical terms impossible to transition before the year-end.”

The U.S. earlier this year took its own steps to release pressure by extending key dollar Libor tenors for 18 months until mid-2023. The Federal Reserve previously told firms to stop using dollar Libor in new contracts by year end. The FCA said Wednesday that it could allow limited use beyond then for circumstances including market making and hedging.

If the FCA proposal goes ahead, the U.K. and Japanese markets will be able to rely on “synthetic Libor,” created without using trading data from banks.

“It is a plan for legacy products which was sorely needed,” said Priya Misra, global head of interest rate strategy at TD Securities in New York and a member of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, the Fed-backed body guiding the transition.

The announcement marks a concession to limited preparation in some corners of the market and is also broader than many expected, according to Shankar Mukherjee, U.K. Ibor leader at EY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had previously raised concern it wouldn’t be clear which contracts would be protected by synthetic Libor until at least October.

Libor is deeply embedded in financial markets. Around $200 trillion of derivatives are tied to the U.S. dollar benchmark alone and most major global banks will spend more than $100 million this year preparing for the switch.

Claude Brown, a partner at law firm Reed Smith, said the restrictions on new dollar Libor use were “quite tight” and that the exemptions looked logical. However, the implied ban on loans linked to the benchmark could prove challenging, especially given slow progress toward replacement rates in the U.S. And while the FCA plays a leading role on the global transition, there may be questions about where its rules apply.

“The practical difficulty will be if you’re a U.K.-regulated lender and your borrower says: Why don’t we use dollar Libor in our new loan,” Brown said. “The lending bank will have to say they can’t do that. That’s going to cause a bit of friction.”

Regulators have been phasing out the rate for more than four years and there are concerns the concession could deprive the transition of momentum.

Allowing synthetic Libor for another year “arguably defers the problem,” said Michael Cavers, a partner with the law firm CMS.

(Adds comments from Duff & Phelps, TD Securities from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon Asset Is Buying Evergrande Debt, CEO Richards Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Asset Management is buying debt issued by troubled developer China Evergrande Group, according to the investment firm’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe distr

  • FOREX-Dollar ascends to fresh 10-1/2-month peak; U.S. debt ceiling impact muted

    * Dollar rises vs yen to highest since late March 2020 * Euro falls to lowest since early November * U.S. govt shutdown looms as debt ceiling impasse unresolved (Adds new comment, updates prices, dateline, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar surged on Wednesday to a fresh 10-1/2-month peak against rival currencies, boosted by increased expectations for a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchases by the end of the year and an interest rate hike, possibly in late 2022. The greenback also fared well despite an impasse in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling that threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown. The world's largest reserve currency, seen as a safe haven bet at times of market stress, has strengthened in recent days as investors instead focus on fears of a global slowdown, a rise in energy prices and higher U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Peter Avellone’s Cartenna Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Peter Avellone’s Cartenna Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Avellone’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Peter Avellone’s Cartenna Capital. Peter Avellone founded […]

  • China seeks to quell power crunch fears, as coal prices soar, winter nears

    China on Wednesday demanded railway companies and local authorities raise their game in shipping vital coal supplies to utilities, as regions key to the world's no. 2 economy grapple with power cuts that have crippled industrial output. The order, handed down from China's powerful state planner, comes after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity https://www.reuters.com/world/china/what-is-behind-chinas-power-crunch-2021-09-27, to eye-watering records - just as winter approaches. Thermal coal futures in China hit an all-time high of 1,376.8 yuan ($212.92) per tonne earlier on Wednesday - adding yet more pressure on power utilities unable to recoup added fuel costs.

  • Risk of ‘Truly Unpredictable’ Pound Feeds U.K. Market Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe U.K. pound is spiraling to multi-month lows and strategists are back to talking about it like an emerging market. Empty fuel pumps and grocery store shortages, faster inflation and the thr

  • Stock Traders Step In After Rout as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of dip buyers returned to equity markets amid speculation that the worst selloff since May had gone too far.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureTraders are closely watching a European Central Bank panel, with Federal R

  • Philip Morris Stock Is Generating Improved Relative Strength

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Philip Morris International shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Salesforce.com Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark

    One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that indicates how a stock's price performance over the trailing 52 weeks matches up against that of all other stocks.

  • Samsung fined $47 million for price fixing in Netherlands

    Electronics maker Samsung has been fined 40 million euros ($46.9 million) for price fixing in the Netherlands, Dutch competition watchdog ACM said on Wednesday. The market regulator said Samsung had pushed up the prices of its televisions in the Netherlands for years, by constantly urging retailers to raise their prices if they were selling them below Samsung's preferred market rate. This practice undermined competition between seven of the largest online electronics stores in the Netherlands, the ACM said, as Samsung made it clear to all retailers involved that their competitors would also follow its pricing policy.

  • Lucid Stock Is Rising Because It Hit a Major Milestone

    EV maker Lucid's new manufacturing facility in Arizona is churning out vehicles. Investors are cheering the news.

  • Derivatives Set for $15 Trillion Switch in Libor Test Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are about to get a comprehensive blueprint for how derivatives worth several hundred trillion dollars may be finally disentangled from the London Interbank Offered Rate.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignClearing houses are preparing a syn

  • CNN denies Australians access to its Facebook pages, cites defamation risk

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -CNN said it is preventing Australians from accessing its Facebook Inc pages after a court ruled that publishers can be liable for defamation in public comment sections and the social media firm refused to help it disable comments in the country. The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organisation to pull its Facebook presence in Australia since the country's highest court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below articles - even if the articles themselves were not defamatory. The ruling has come under much fire with defamation lawyers accusing Australia of not keeping up with technological change and noting the contrast with the United States and Britain where laws largely protect publishers from any fallout from comments posted online.

  • Dow Jones Climbs As Boeing, Apple Rally; Nasdaq Leads As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Key market indexes rebounded early Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 200 points.

  • Alibaba Offers WeChat Pay on Some Apps at Beijing’s Behest

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. added rival Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s payment system to some of its apps, further widening cracks in the internet giants’ walled-off ecosystems.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureServices including food

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s Christianson to Step Down as APAC Co-CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Wei Christianson, who’s overseen its operations in China longer than any of her counterparts at a major U.S. bank, plans to step down at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe company’s most senior

  • U.K. Pushes Ahead With Move to Allow Gene Editing for Crops

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. laid out plans to push ahead with potentially allowing gene editing in farming to grow more productive crops, as part of an overhaul of agricultural policy following Brexit.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGene editi

  • Pfizer FDA authorization for kids vaccine delayed, Evergrande’s $1.5 billion stake sell-off, Ozy Media opens investigation

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.