Libor Drops to Record Low With Funding Markets Awash With Cash

1 / 2

Libor Drops to Record Low With Funding Markets Awash With Cash

Alexandra Harris and Edward Bolingbroke
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The three-month London interbank offered rate for dollars slid the most in seven weeks on Wednesday as an excess of cash in front-end fixed-income markets kept borrowing costs anchored near zero.

Libor fell for a fourth day to a new record low, dropping almost 1.1 basis points to 0.17288%, the largest one-day decline since March 4. The spread of Libor over overnight index swaps shrank to the least since 2010.

Rates for repurchase agreements, Treasury bills and other short-term dollar borrowing instruments have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Federal Reserve asset purchases, a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds, and an increase in bank reserves that’s being fueled by a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile. That in turn is helping weigh on Libor.

While there’s more cash in the system, demand to borrow from commercial-paper markets has also collapsed, which has facilitated the decline. March saw a puzzling surge in three-month AA financial commercial paper issuance, with one day seeing the largest sales since 2014. Libor held steady through March, but has steadily declined in April as supply has collapsed.

“This lack of commercial paper has certainly contributed to the decline in Libor/OIS,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Kelcie Gerson wrote in a client note. The spread fell to around 8.5 basis points on Wednesday.

Despite the Libor/OIS spread being at the tightest level since 2010, the move could still have further to go, according to NatWest Markets.

The spread between three-month Libor and T-bills is at 15.7 basis points, which is “relatively high” in the range of the past year, and can tighten to the November lows of around 12 basis points, NatWest’s head of U.S. rates strategy Blake Gwinn wrote in a client note.

The drop in Libor prompted a flurry of activity across June 2021 eurodollar futures, with immediate buying of 20,000 contracts after the fix. The contract closed at 99.815, implying a three-month fix at 0.185% -- around one basis point higher than the current level.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia Sells World’s 1st Sovereign Dollar Sustainability Sukuk

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia became the first country to sell a dollar Sukuk linked to sustainable activities, adding to a growing number of issuers turning to debt financing for environmental and social projects.The Southeast Asian country priced $800 million of 10-year sustainability Islamic finance notes on Wednesday, Malaysia’s finance ministry said. The deal also included a $500 million 30-year tranche. The offering was oversubscribed by 6.4 times.Sustainable debt issuance rose 29% last year to a record $732 billion, according to figures from BloombergNEF. Indonesia sold green debt that complies with religious principles in 2018, making it the first country in the world to issue such securities, according to a United Nations Development Programme report.“Demand for ESG or sustainability-linked bonds continues to gain traction while there is still a limited supply” of such issuance from Southeast Asia, said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities in Singapore. “Adding the sustainability label helps widen further the investor base.”Spreads on both parts of the deal tightened during marketing, and the sustainability Sukuk sold at 50 basis points over Treasuries compared with initial price guidance of around 90 basis points. The deal resulted in the lowest-ever yield and spread for a U.S.-dollar Sukuk issuance by Malaysia, the finance ministry said.Malaysia is an infrequent issuer in overseas bond markets, last selling dollar debt in 2016. Its existing U.S. currency notes have a longer duration than Asian credit more broadly, which made them vulnerable to a selloff last quarter as yields spiked. They’ve since recouped some losses as interest rates retreated.Like governments around the globe, Malaysia has been tackling the impact of the pandemic, and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a 20 billion ringgit ($4.9 billion) stimulus package last month that included discounts on power bills, tax breaks and cash aid to the poor.Malaysia’s gross domestic product may expand 6% to 7.5% in 2021, its central bank said last month. That’s potentially slower than its earlier projection of 6.5%-7.5% growth, but still ahead of many of its neighbors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee attends trial amid calls for pardon

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Thursday made his first public appearance since being jailed in January, as he attended court to face charges of fraud and stock manipulation amid calls for his release. The heir to one of South Korea's most powerful family-run business empires is accused of fraud and stock manipulation and could face a fresh jail term if convicted. Business lobby groups and some lawmakers say he should be freed to help South Korea secure supplies of coronavirus vaccines.

  • Berkshire Investors Advised to Withhold Votes on Four Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. investors should withhold votes for four board members because of ineffective oversight on compensation, proxy-advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said.Executive pay at Berkshire “lacks a measurable link to company performance,” ISS said in a report dated April 16. Two vice chairman at Berkshire, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, each receive base salaries of $16 million -- among the highest of any executive at a U.S. company, according to the report.Without an option to vote on compensation directly, ISS recommended shareholders withhold support for the four directors because they serve on the conglomerate’s governance, compensation and nominating committee. The advisory applies to Susan Decker, David Gottesman, Walter Scott Jr. and Meryl Witmer.“Proxy statement disclosure of compensation decisions continues to be minimal, raising questions over whether the compensation committee is providing effective oversight,” ISS said.The Financial Times previously reported the ISS recommendation. Representatives for Berkshire didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Last week, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System said it was opposing several board members due to what it said were failures related to Berkshire’s environmental disclosures. Investment manager Neuberger Berman Group LLC disclosed Friday that it voted against several directors because it wants the company to improve environmental, social and governance practices and objects to the board’s structure.ISS also recommended shareholders vote in favor of a proposal submitted by Calpers, Federated Hermes Inc. and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec seeking a report on climate-related risk. The shareholder adviser likewise backed a resolution that would require Berkshire to report on its diversity and inclusion efforts. Berkshire’s board said in a March 15 proxy statement that it unanimously opposed both measures.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Businesses can’t find enough workers — many fear catching COVID-19 or prefer to live off unemployment

    It looks like something to celebrate: small businesses posting “Help Wanted” signs as the economy edges toward normalcy. Yet, instead of snapping up these jobs, many out-of-work Americans are choosing to stay home.

  • Oil falls third day on U.S. stock build, surging COVID-19 cases

    Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised concerns that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may slow. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents, or 1.0%, at $60.77 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday. U.S. crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended on April 16, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, confirming American Petroleum Institute data from the day before.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Testing 200 Day EMA

    The gold markets have reached towards the 200 day EMA, a long-term indicator that a lot of people will use to determine the overall longer-term trend.

  • High cost of lumber delaying your home projects? Here’s when prices could come down

    Lumber prices have skyrocketed during shortages spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Summers says Fed should express more concern over inflation outlook

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Wednesday the Federal Reserve is not expressing enough concern about the outlook for inflation as a result of all the fiscal stimulus in the pipeline.

  • Suspect kills man at Pennsylvania gas station before turning gun on himself

    Lehigh County district attorney Jim Martin says incidents appeared to be ‘indiscriminate and unrelated’

  • Starbucks Chair Warns Companies Lacking Boardroom Diversity Risk ‘Dying’

    (Bloomberg) -- American companies eschewing diversity in the boardroom risk “committing corporate suicide,” Starbucks Corp.’s Mellody Hobson said, about a month after taking over as board chair at the coffee giant.“You can’t be a leading company in the world and not have a diverse board or have a real agenda around diversity without at some point dying as an organization,” Hobson said Wednesday evening at a virtual event sponsored by Bowdoin College. “Now it may take a while, but I do think it will be inevitable.“Co-chief executive officer of Ariel Investments LLC, Hobson replaced outgoing Starbucks Chairman Myron Ullman on March 17. Her promotion comes as the top ranks of the biggest U.S. companies are still largely dominated by White men. The representation of people of color and women of all races in U.S. companies has come under increasing scrutiny this past year, especially following calls for social justice after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.Hobson, who is Black, noted that White men made up about 70% of board seats in the U.S. but only 30% of the population in pre-2020 data. The event was part of the college’s series called “After the Insurrection: Conversations on Democracy.”“It’s time for us to start acting and doing something. There’s so much lip service around diversity and inclusion,” she said at the moderated session. “We need less talk and more elbow grease on these issues.”During a segment about Georgia’s voting-rights law, Hobson said that she was commenting as a citizen, not in any of her professional capacities. She was also asked about Starbucks’ relationships with its various stakeholders, from vendors and communities to customers and workers, whom it calls partners.“At the end of the day, we think all of those considerations enhance shareholder value,” she said. “The customer experience matters but the partner experience matters as much. If you don’t have happy people working at your company, you will not have happy customers.”A spokesman for Starbucks didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Discord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources

    (Reuters) -Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc and plans to focus on expanding the business as a standalone company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters had reported in March that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion.

  • Australia Cancels China’s Belt and Road Deal With Victoria State

    Apr.21 -- Australia&nbsp;has canceled agreements between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the Victoria state government. The move could further worsen ties between the two nations. Paul Allen reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Stocks Look Ready To Continue Their Pullback

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle below the $61 level on virus worries.

  • Credit Suisse investors seek answers after Greensill, Archegos debacle

    Investors in Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse are demanding answers about its risk-taking after the bankruptcies of British financial firm Greensill and US hedge fund Archegos bled it for billions of dollars.

  • A mysterious discovery in Utah's Lake Powell

    A family fishing trip led to an extraordinary discovery in Lake Powell, which is at historic lows.

  • Analysis: U.S. banks' bond bonanza driven by extraordinary market conditions, regulatory decisions

    Record-breaking Wall Street bank bond offerings in recent days are being driven by a combination of extraordinary market conditions and regulatory decisions that can be traced to the government's pandemic relief efforts, said analysts. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have or are planning to issue a total of $40 billion in debt, according to media reports. JPMorgan's $13 billion April 15 bond sale was briefly an industry record until it was topped the next day by Bank of America's $15 billion offering.

  • Rams Big Board: Top 101 prospects for LA in the 2021 NFL draft

    Ranking the 101 best prospects for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • India's First EV Battery Plant Takes Shape

    Apr.21 -- Vikram Handa, managing director of Epsilon Carbon, an Indian coal tar derivatives producer, discusses his plans to challenge China's dominance in the electric-car batteries market. Handa&nbsp;set up&nbsp;Epsilon Advanced Materials Pvt, India’s first manufacturer of lithium-ion battery parts in August, sourcing the raw material from the largest steel mill in the country that’s owned by his father-in-law,&nbsp;Sajjan Jindal. Handa is betting big on converting coal tar into graphite anodes for EV batteries. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Column: Scammers target a Rolling Stones tribute band, get no satisfaction

    Scammers are targeting entertainers with a sneaky fake-check racket. A Rolling Stones tribute band almost lost $75,000 to these wild horses.

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.