Librarian arrested for bank robbery after allegedly handing teller a note with gun threat

Ms Thompson was arrested for first degree robbery of a branch of her local Chase Bank. (AP)

A librarian has been arrested after being charged with robbing a bank, according to New York authorities.

Mary Thompson, 56, was arrested and charged on Friday for the first-degree robbery due to being accused of handing an employee of Chase bank a note that read, “Give me $100,000 I have a gun.” The theft took place at 10 am and she was found at the scene when law enforcement arrived, according to a statement from the police.

Police allege that Ms Thompson managed to steal $7,000 from the bank, which is estimated to be 1 mile away from her workplace, The New Rochelle Public Library. According to meeting documents, she was hired as the acting head of the children’s section in 2018.

When approached by NBC News, the library declined to comment. They did, however, issue a statement confirming that she worked there.

“Mary Thompson is an employee of our library. She is much beloved by her colleagues and library patrons. We have no further comment at this time.”

