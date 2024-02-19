Are libraries open on Presidents Day 2024? Get this and other questions answered here

Government offices, libraries, banks and U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of George Washington's birthday, a holiday more commonly known as Presidents Day.

After Presidents Day, which is celebrated on the third Monday of February every year, there are no more federal holidays until May, so you may have to wait a while for another three-day weekend at work or school.

The date of Presidents Day changes every year because of the Uniform Holiday Bill signed in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The bill mandated that three holidays, including Presidents Day, occur on Mondays to prevent midweek shutdowns and add long weekends to the federal calendar.

Here's what you need to know about banks, post offices and shipping services, like UPS and FedEx, on Presidents Day this year.

Is the post office open on Presidents Day? Will mail be delivered?

Postal service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Feb. 19, and there will be no residential or business deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service told USA TODAY.

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Banks will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.

Are libraries open on Presidents Day?

Libraries are closed for President's Day.

Does trash run on Presidents Day?

Trash collection will take place as usual.

Is UPS open on Presidents Day? Will packages be delivered?

UPS pickup and delivery services are available and UPS Store locations will be open on Monday, according to the company's website.

Is FedEx open on Presidents Day? Will packages be delivered?

FedEx pickup and delivery services are available and FedEx Office locations will be open on Monday, according to the company's website.

FedEx Ground Economy deliveries may be delayed due to the USPS holiday.

Are Costco, Walmart and Target open on Presidents Day?

Yes, Costco, Walmart and Target, as well as most major retailers, grocers and restaurants, are open on the holiday.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Presidents Day 2024 closings: Are libraries open?