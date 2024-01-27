Library Board addresses safety concerns, discusses updating guidelines

Jan. 27—The Cullman County Public Library Board discussed potential revisions to its safety policies to reflect the community's shifting demographic during a brief meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Following a recent incident involving an local unhoused individual, boardmember Tanya Allcorn said she reached out to Alabama Public Library Service Director Nancy Pack for advice on how other local library branches throughout the State have served Alabama's homeless population while ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all library patrons. Allcorn said while other systems might have more experience interacting with a more diverse group of patrons, Cullman's homeless population has been experiencing unprecedented growth within the last several years.

"I explained to her [Pack] that the numbers have changed drastically just over the last few years. These are things that other libraries have had to deal with in the last few years, especially with the numbers growing as our state population grows," Allcorn said.

The board said the most recent example, which highlighted the need for safety revisions, came earlier this month when, after several months of frequenting the library, an unhoused male individual was issued a trespass order from the library at the recommendation of Cullman City Police officers.

Circulation manager Laura Benton — who chose to preserve the man's anonymity — briefed the board on the events which had transpired since the patron began visiting the library.

Benton said she allowed the man access to the library's computers using a guest pass despite him being unable to present valid state-issued identification. She said that over time the man became friendly with staff, who encouraged him to utilize community resources such as The Link of Cullman County to assist with laundry, showers and food.

Benton said the man began display what she described as "erratic" behavior early in December when he told staff he was "haunted by the ghosts of his dead brother and cousin." She said these "episodes" became a weekly occurrence.

Benton became emotional when describing one particular incident which occurred Monday, Dec. 11. Benton said after hearing the man shout profanities at "his ghost" she found found the man attempting to insert a pencil into his ear.

"I pleaded with him not to hurt himself. I was concerned about him. He said, 'You wouldn't stop me from trying to stop the pain would you?' It really upset me," Benton said.

Benton said upon arrival law enforcement and EMTs deescalated the situation calmly and respectfully. She said after running the man's social security number it was discovered that he had a prior warrant for arrest and was taken into custody and was released two days later.

Benton said the man experienced another "bad episode" Monday, Jan. 8. She said a patron recorded a video of the man loudly arguing and cursing "his ghost" while using what Benton said was "very explicit language" which was sent in to law enforcement.

Benton said after officers asked if she would like to issue a trespass order against him she became "teary eyed" and said "That was a hard call for me."

She said law enforcement encouraged the trespass order and told her the man had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and had previously refused mental health treatment offered by officers. Benton said she was then required to directly address the individual in the presence of law enforcement and inform him that he was no longer allowed on the premises.

Allcorn said Pack had encouraged the board to issue all staff members with a guidebook of the library's safety protocol. Allcorn said she had been provided a link which listed APLS guidelines for dealing with patrons who struggle with mental illness as well as a workplace safety handbook.

Allcorn also suggested reaching out to CPD Chief Dave Nassetta and assistant chief Brandon Patterson to hold a type of safety workshop where board members and library staff could ask questions about how they should handle incidents and altercations.

Jill Meggs also updated the public on the board's search to fill the library director position. Meggs said two candidates have already been interviewed with another who is scheduled to be interviewed. She said she is hopeful the board will be able to announce a new director at its next meeting scheduled for 12 p.m. Feb. 22.

