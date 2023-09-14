Library board approves site study for Masonic Temple

Sep. 13—JAMESTOWN — The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors in a 4-3 vote approved entering into a contract with JLG Architects for a site study of the Masonic Temple to see if it is a viable option for the expansion of Alfred Dickey Public Library.

Library board members Gail Martin, Robert Hoekstra and Joan Morris, a Stutsman County commissioner who is an appointed member to the board, were opposed at the meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Joe Rector, library system director, said the site study will cost $15,600. He said it will cost about $8,000 for the structural, mechanical and electrical engineering study.

Lee Dobrinz, project manager at JLG Architects, said the site study involves using the space-needs study that was done in 2022. The space-needs study determined how much space is needed for the library system presently and in the future.

"That certainly is going to be a piece of information that we will be referring to as we start looking at the spaces in that building and whether or not they will be suitable for the programs and the types of spaces you have in your programs," Dobrinz said.

The space-needs study determined that the total square footage needed for the library system is about 36,086 square feet, which includes 2,136 square feet for entry and community spaces, 5,850 for the children's library, 2,230 for the teen library, 12,091 for the adults' library and 6,562 for administration and support. A 25% gross square footage was added that accounts for wall thicknesses, hallways, stairs, elevator and spaces where wires and pipes run through.

Alfred Dickey Public Library is about 12,000 square feet.

Dobrinz said the site study of the Masonic Temple includes having structural, mechanical and electrical engineers look at the structure of the building and its capacity and looking at the mechanical and electrical systems to get a better understanding of their conditions. He also said the site study includes a written assessment of what the JLG team thinks the condition of the Masonic Temple is and recommendations of what improvements will be needed for the building's use.

Martin said spending more than $15,000 is unnecessary. She said the library system doesn't need a $250,000 kitchen and the building needs to be staffed. She said the library system doesn't need a facility like the Masonic Temple and it would be better served for the city of Jamestown to purchase the building.

Martin also said the library system would be operating two buildings. She said the library board doesn't agree if there should be one library or two. She said the question of operating one building or two should be added to the ballot to see what taxpayers will choose.

The James River Valley Library System was established in 2009 when Alfred Dickey and Stutsman County libraries were legally combined following a successful unification vote in 2008. Seventy-five percent of voters in the city and 66% of voters in the county each passed a measure to create joint library services between the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County.

Board member Emmaline Roorda said the site study is needed to determine if the Masonic Temple is a viable option for an expansion of Alfred Dickey. She said the board can't make a decision on whether or not to purchase the building until the site study is completed and the costs are known to make the necessary improvements to the building.

Martin also said there could be other locations where a new library could be built. She asked who owns the land east of the Two Rivers Activity Center. Austin Bauer, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Inspire Realty, said the Jamestown Public School District owns that land.

Board member Charlotte Freeberg said a library should be centrally located within a smaller city and the number of kids from Jamestown Middle School and the elementary schools that go to the library.

Martin said having the library at a central location doesn't mean anything when there are many kids who can drive.

She also said the library board needs to know what the cost is to purchase the Masonic Temple.

Bauer, who is representing the library system as a real estate agent, said the owners of the Masonic Lodge have instructed him and the board to make an offer on the building. He also said the owners would pursue naming rights for the building.

He said the building was purchased for around $130,000 to $140,000. He also said owners feel like they have put in around $1 million worth of work into the building.

Morris said the Masonic Temple doesn't have a heating system, ventilation or any ductwork.

Hoekstra said after the meeting he voted to not approve the site study because everything should be located at Alfred Dickey Public Library.