Library exhibit relays history through quilts

Nov. 28—Quilts provide warmth and eye-catching home decor but also so much more.

"Quilting is sewing my family together and leaving them a piece of my heart," local quilter Susan Doty said.

Doty is one of several contributors to an exciting upcoming local exhibit.

From family to local to world history, quilts often present stories in unique and imaginative ways, stories soon to be on display at the Cleburne Public Library, 302 W. Henderson St.

The free exhibit, "Quilts That Tell A Story," runs Friday through Dec. 20.

"This is one of our Christmas programs this year, primarily for adults but also for kids," Library Manager Tina Dunham said. "Bettye Cook, one of our volunteers, went to several of our local quilting guilds and solicited donations of their exhibits, specifically looking for quilts that tell a story."

The exhibit continues the library's year-long theme, "Everyone Has A Story To Tell," which provided the focus of several children's programs, last summer's reading program and a recent appearance by Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn as well.

"Quilts made of scraps of fabric were inexpensive ways to keep the families of pioneer women warm," Youth Librarian Rachel Matthews said. "They also brightened up bare-bone cabins and were an outlet for a woman's creativity."

Not to mention the social aspects quilting provided.

"Quilting bees provided a useful social time for women to gather and share," Matthews said. "Although most quilters today do not hand sew the quilt tops or quilt the end product by fingering needle and thread, preferring the more efficient sewing machine, they still experience the same benefits today."

Eight quilts make up the display.

Doty's "Texas Western Art Quilt" consists of fabric strips and appliqued designs telling the story of a strong, happy Abilene cow's adventures on the Chisholm Trail Cattle Drive.

Family clothing plays into Doty's "Crazy Quilt."

A quilt Matthews describes as luxurious in the treasured Victorian tradition.

"With no patterns or rules, she made the quilt from silky blouses, prom dresses, velvet dresses and night gowns and robes," Matthews said.

"Campfire Quilt," Doty's third contribution, celebrates the age-old tradition of sharing stories around a campfire.

Johnson County Historical Commission Chairwoman Sandra Neeley lent a quilt made by Alton Bennett of Grandview titled "Modern T-Shirt Quilt."

Souvenir T-shirts from past State Fair of Texas and donkey and mule events supply the quilt's 12 panels.

"Neeley and her first husband Dub Osborne, showed the animals and bred champions for 25 years, Cook said. "A bery happy time in her life."

"Dance With Fireflies," a quilt donated by Darla Bradshaw, celebrates the life of her late friend, Etta Miller.

"It makes me remember Etta and her laugh and smile," Bradshaw said. "The title is a fitting name since Etta worked at UNT in the forensic science department."

Not to be left out, Cook loaned the "Double-Wedding Ring Quilt" to the exhibit.

Cook's mother, Louise Moon Alexander, made the quilt made up from 1,562 pieces on the occasion of her daughter's graduation from Julliard.

"Although it is a traditional wedding gift," Matthews said. "It is thought to come through Germanic people who settled Pennsylvania in the late 17th Century. The pattern was first published by "Capper's Weekly" in 1928 and is a good example of the many patterns women have copied and handed down through the years."

Kimberly Kettleman's "Christmas Traditions Christmas Tree Skirt" tips its hat to the season and highlights the Christmas traditions Kettleman wished to share with her grandchildren.

"She is making a game for the children to play with it when they come into the library," Matthews said.

"World War II Band of Brothers Quilt," loaned by Greg Bell, imparts history and deep legacy.

"This quilt carries the insignia of a fighting unit in World War II with a block and a name for each man in the unit, made by one of the wives," Matthews said. "It was passed from man to man. Bell's father was the last survivor. When he passed, it came to Bell to treasure.

"It is a great reminder of the debt we owe to the protectors of this nation and responsibility to guard our freedoms."

Former teacher and board member Joyce Petross will present a children's program at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 reading "The Quiltmaker's Gift," by Jeff Brumbeau.

"It tells the story of a selfish king who learns to be kind," Matthews said. "A game and treat will follow and this is a perfect holiday program for elementary aged children."

A come-and-go reception hosted by the Friends of the Cleburne Public Library is scheduled from 4-5:30 p.m Dec. 11. Dunham encouraged residents to attend to learn more about the Friends and the library in general and, of course, to take in the stories of the quilts.