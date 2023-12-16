Library Lines: Make festive holiday ornaments

Community youth are invited to our Make & Take Ornament Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This is a free drop-in craft, registration is not required. Little ones may need assistance, adult helpers are welcome.

Still have holiday wrapping to do? Our gift-wrapping station is open on our main level during regular library hours. We have a long table set up with wrapping paper, bows, gift tags, scissors and tape. Consider bringing your own wrapping paper and leaving what you don’t use for the next person. The elves thought you might need a secret place to wrap gifts. Adults, teens and youth are encouraged to use our wrapping station.

Parkinson’s support group meets on the third Tuesday each month from 1-3 p.m. The next meeting takes place in the Linda Widrig Neuss room on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 1-3 p.m. Families of those affected by Parkinson’s are encouraged to attend.

Cheboygan Photography Club meets Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. Feel free to bring photos to share if you’d like or simply attend to see what photography club is all about. Photography Club meets the third Wednesday of the month from 6-8 p.m.

Is a new digital camera on your holiday wish list? If your wish is granted, you can learn how to use your new camera or take better pictures with the camera you already own at the library. Register for our Digital Photography five-session class with each session building upon the previous session. Photography classes will be taught by talented local photographer Dan Welihan. Class begins on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6-8 p.m. continuing on Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. A hands-on photo shoot date, time and location will be determined by the students and scheduled also. Cost to register is $35 for the five-session course. Class size is limited to 20 students and registration is requested. Sign up today!

As the holidays draw near, take time to relax and treat yourself to some self-care. What better way to forget about all those things left on your to-do list than to escape into a good book. Choose a new fiction or non-fiction title conveniently displayed on our new book shelving unit as you enter the library. Browse our collection of family-friendly audiobooks for that long road trip to Grandma’s house. While you are here, stop in the children’s room to select classic holiday stories or find some new titles. Discover the many games, puzzles and gadgets available in our Library of Things. Did you miss your favorite holiday movie this season? No worries, we have classic and new holiday movies on DVD available in our general collection and in our children’s collection.

A friendly reminder that the library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. We wish all a joyous holiday season!

Looking ahead, on Thursday, Dec. 28, the library will be hosting a blood drive with the support of Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. The blood drive will take place in the Gallery located on our lower level from 1-6 p.m. Visit our website cheboyganlibrary.org and click the link found on our calendar to register or find the link on our Facebook page. Please consider giving the gift of life this holiday season!

