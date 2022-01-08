🌱 Library Not Included In Vaccine Order + Boosters For Youth

Good morning, Oak Park and River Forest! Let's get to the news for Sunday, Jan. 9.

First, today's weather: Breezy; colder in the evening. High: 28, low: 10.

Rent this space:

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Oak Park-River Forest? We'd love to start showcasing trusted businesses who can solve problems for our amazing local readers. Click here to learn how it works.

Here are the top stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. The CDC approved the Pfizer booster this week for vaccinated children ages 12-17. Anyone older than 12 with five months since their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should get boosted, according to health experts. Appointments are available at Walgreens, CVS, Jewel-Osco, Rush Oak Park and more. (VOP)

2. An Oak Park man was cited for trespassing after returning to a Madison Street bar that had previously banned him, according to the Forest Park Police Department. The 26-year-old allegedly threatened the bartender with a pocket knife, which led to him accidentally stabbing himself in the thigh and being treated at Rush Oak Park. (Forest Park Review)

3. The Oak Park Public Library is not included in the village order to check proof of vaccination for patrons beginning Jan. 10. The Board of Trustees plans to discuss its vaccine policies at its Jan. 25 meeting. (OPPL)

4. Site excavation will continue at the Lake and Lathrop development this month, the Village of River Forest announced. Developers plan to lay the foundation for a 22-unit condo building with first-floor commercial space. (VRF)

5. Beyond Hunger is teaming up with Play It Again Sports for a “Drop Off Drive” event on Jan. 15. Those who bring gently-used sports equipment to the Forest Park store can choose to donate the proceeds to Beyond Hunger. (Beyond Hunger)

Today in Oak Park-River Forest:

Walk the “Over and Under the Snow” story trail at Trailside Museum . (9 a.m.)

See “A Hero” at Lake Theatre . (12:45 p.m.)

Join the Teen Environmental Club for its “Adopt-A-Block” clean-up. (1 p.m.)

Create an abstract drawing at Dole Center. (1 p.m.)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Riverside-Brookfield High School is remembering alumna Michelle Owrey , who died last week in a River Grove house fire. ( Landmark )

The first electric vehicle charging station in River Forest was installed behind Village Hall. ( VRF )

Several small businesses are hiring in downtown Oak Park , including Wise Cup, Sushi House, Fleet Feet and more. ( Downtown Oak Park )

Free landscape art exhibit “Land of Wonder” opens tomorrow at Concordia University. ( Concordia )

A sculpture inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Oak Park home was featured in Lake Geneva’s snow sculpting competition. (Lake Geneva Regional News)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (January 11)

Add your event

Announcements:

Michelle L. Feola Joins BHHS Chicago and Fort Dearborn Title (Details)

Add your announcement

Housing:

Just listed: 4 bedroom brick home near Metra & high school (Details)

Add your listing

Loving the Oak Park-River Forest Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Become a supporter (there are perks!)

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at georgi.presecky@patch.com

That's all for today, OPRF. See you tomorrow for another week of news.

— Georgi Presecky

This article originally appeared on the Oak Park-River Forest Patch