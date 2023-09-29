Library, schools in one California city are getting bomb threats after right-wing posts

A campaign of anti-LGBTQ-related bomb threats continued at a Northern California school district this week, with several schools being evacuated. Meanwhile, an unearthed FBI report from weeks before the Jan. 6 insurrection shows the agency predicted extremists were “very willing to take action” over the 2020 election. Also a Boogaloo boy is convicted of murder for a 2020 slaying and an Alaska man already charged with double murder is charged again with allegedly threatening to kill Jewish children in online posts.

It’s the week in extremism.

Anti-LGBTQ bomb threats continue following LibsOfTikTok tweets

There have now been a total of five bomb threats called into the Davis Unified Joint School District and a local library in Northern California after they became a focus of anti-LGBTQ far-right activists last month.

Last month, a group of speakers presenting to a public forum, began calling female transgender athletes “biological males.” The public librarian, citing the library’s rules, asked them to leave.

That interaction was caught on video, and a far-right backlash from influential right-wing figures including the account called LibsofTikTok ensued. Bomb threats started almost immediately.

While the library is not part of the school district, LibsofTikTok also tweeted about an interaction between a parent and a Davis school principal over the teaching of gender identity. Several district schools had to delay opening this week because of the bomb threats.

The Davis Police Department said in a statement it is working with the FBI and regional partners in investigating the threats, which continue to include anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

"The County of Yolo unequivocally condemns hate crimes and incidents that have cast their shadows over our vibrant community,” reads a statement from Yolo Public Information Officer Dwight Coddington sent to USA TODAY. “Yolo County supports a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community.”

FBI warned extremists could take violent action on Jan. 6

Two months before the Jan. 6 insurrection, an internal FBI report warned that domestic violent extremists were “very willing to take action” on claims that the election was being stolen, an exclusive report from NBC News this week found.

The heavily redacted FBI’ “Red Cell” report, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News through the Freedom of Information Act, also states that domestic extremists would be limited in their actions “due to disorganization and law enforcement pressure.”

The House Jan. 6 Committee has already criticized the FBI’s preparedness for Jan. 6, as have Congressional Democrats. The unearthed report shows that the agency at least projected violence could ensue on the day — albeit without much organization.

As USA TODAY reported last October, someone also sent a top FBI official an email on Jan. 13, 2021 warning that a "sizable percentage" of FBI employees felt sympathy towards the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and considered the riot at the U.S. Capitol "no different than the BLM protests."

Boogaloo Boy convicted of murder

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., an adherent of the extremist Boogaloo movement, was convicted of murder and attempted murder by a federal jury this week. In, 2020, Justus drove the van from which another Boogaloo member, Steven Carrillo, shot and killed a federal agent standing guard outside the federal courthouse in Oakland, California.

Carrillo was sentenced in June to more than 40 years in prison for the shooting.

The “Boogaloo” movement is a loosely affiliated, mostly online collection of anti-government and pro-gun extremists who advocate for a second civil war they call the “Boogaloo.”

Alaska man arrested, charged for threatening to kill Jewish children

An Alaska man who was arrested last month and charged with a double murder has now also been charged with making antisemitic threats online, including threatening to “kill all Jewish and Israeli children,” reported Court Watch, a news blog by extremist researcher and academic Seamus Hughes.

Jacob Wahl allegedly posted his threats on the message board 4Chan in April. His posts also included a threat to Michael Chitwood, the sheriff of Volusia County, Florida, who called neo Nazis who distributed flyers in his jurisdiction “scumbags” and vowed to prosecute them.

Wahl allegedly ran a YouTube channel under the username “laseranon,” which showed watchers how to use lasers to blind law enforcement, prosecutors allege.

According to prosecutors, Wahl also wrote in April: “Come and do something about it fedboys.”

In context: As USA TODAY reported last month — with research from Hughes and his team — threats against federal law enforcement have been spiking in recent years. “We're on track to meet, if not surpass, the number of federal arrests when it comes to communicating threats against public officials this year,” Hughes told USA TODAY.

Statistic of the week: 11

That’s how many neo-Nazi members of the Goyim Defense League went on a racist tour through Georgia earlier this year, according to an account from the Anti-defamation League published Tuesday. The ADL mobilized a dozen of its researchers to keep track of the racist caravan.The ADL wrote that GDL’s leader, a Florida resident, said he was on a road trip with “A van full of Nazis.””We knew what that meant,” the group wrote. “We alerted law enforcement, outlining the group's past efforts. We sent an advisory to Jewish community leaders in synagogues and other institutions to educate them, provide advance notice, share tips for best practices if GDL showed up – do not engage with these individuals, for example – and offer our support.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bomb threats delay school after right-wing posts about Davis, Calif.