Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik appointed to Oklahoma's library review committee

Mar 2, 2023; National Harbor, MD, USA; Chaya Raichik, creator of Libs of TikTok, during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 2, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Ryan Walters, state schools superintendent of Oklahoma, announced Tuesday that Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the “Libs of TikTok” social media account has been named to an Oklahoma library media advisory committee.

“Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about – lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids,” Walters wrote in a press release. “Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents."

Walter's announcement included no information about the committee, its other members or how it functions. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about the group and how it works with local school districts.

Chaya Raichik and Libs of TikTok

Raichik, a former Brooklyn real estate agent who grew up in Los Angeles, created the @LibsofTikTok Twitter, now X, handle in April 202.

"Libs of TikTok" has over 2.8 million followers and reposts TikTok videos of users sharing liberal views while adding derisive conservative commentary.

The account has become a creator of, and a force multiplier for, right-wing outrage, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues. On X it has been amplified by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, and a hive of conservative politicians, media personalities and far-right online influencers, including former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and podcaster Joe Rogan.

The account has caused issues in Oklahoma before after posts about an elementary school librarian in Tulsa, identified a Western Heights Public Schools principal as a drag performer and accused various Oklahoma school districts of having “pornographic” books in their libraries.

More: Ryan Walters's yearlong feud with a top education official might have thawed. What changed?

Walter's crusade against 'woke' and 'inappropriate' library material in schools

Last year, Walters called for lawmakers to review 190 books with LGBTQ+ themes and four books he called "pornographic," claiming some books with sexual material have been found in public schools.

The decision to shelve or remove certain titles typically lies with the individual district and its school board. Some school districts in Oklahoma could decide to keep a book while another takes it out of library circulation.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education recently approved rules that would allow it to demote a school district's accreditation for having pornographic or sexualized content in school books. Those rules are now moving through the state Legislature for formal approval.

More: What are 'information literacy standards' and why does Ryan Walters want to change them?

Ryan Walters proposes new Oklahoma information literacy standards

Walters declared last month he is seeking to change what he called Oklahoma’s “woke” information literacy standards. Information literacy is a traditional term for the standards taught by a certified school librarian. Information literacy standards also are referred to as media or digital literacy.

In a December announcement, Walters said the current standards constituted "taxpayer-funded, woke indoctrination of our children in Oklahoma. Without providing examples, he criticized the association for fighting against "filtering of internet pornography in libraries" and attacking "parents who just want libraries to protect children and reflect their communities."

The new standards are posted on the state Education Department website. Before the proposed new rules could take effect, they must receive approval by the state Board of Education, state Legislature and governor.

More: How much did taxpayers pay for Ryan Walters' travel to speaking engagements, movie premier?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters names Libs of TikTok creator to Oklahoma library committee