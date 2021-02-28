Libya authorities free journalists detained after PM presser

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in western Libya on Sunday released two local journalists who had been detained in the capital last week following a news conference with the prime minister.

Libyan television journalist Ziyad al-Warfali and a video journalist disappeared after the conference with newly appointed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah late Thursday.

The Libyan media authority a statement the two journalists working for the al-Ghad al-Arabi television network were detained because they had not obtained the proper work permit required for journalists in Libya.

The authority did not identify the video journalist whose detention was not mentioned before.

The two were released Sunday after authorities concluded their investigation, the media authority said. It did not say which of Libya’s many, often competing, security agencies detained them.

Dbeibah, the prime minister-designate, also tweeted their release, saying he was relieved. He posted a photo showing him shaking hands with al- Warfali.

The Libyan capital is controlled by an array of armed groups and militias, loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government. Those militias have proved difficult for the Tripoli government to control in the past.

Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppledMoammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The county has since been split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Recommended Stories

  • Poles go underground for COVID treatment

    Deep underground in Poland's UNESCO world heritage Wieliczka salt mine, aerobics music and the likes of YMCA is pulsing as a class swings kettlebells and squats.This is not your usual scene in the popular tourist site known for its ornate underground chapels carved from salt, but during the pandemic it's been turned into a therapeutic centre, helping people recover from COVID-19.For pensioner Krystyna Gorniak from Krakow, she says the exercises her as she is still suffering from post-covid 19 symptoms:"The typical (breathing) exercises like blowing the feather, using a straw to suck the cotton ball help us breathe in a different way, but also stretching the chest or exercises that help increase the lungs capacity."Doctors say the micro-climate in the mine, which stretches as far as 327 meters underground, also helps people with pulmonary problems.Magdalena Kostrzon, a doctor working at the mine explains that the air reaches the underground rooms through a series of salt corridors and thanks to this, it is cleaned of pollutants that are on the surface."Additionally, air ionization and favourable thermal and humid conditions foster the recovery of the respiratory system."A mine with a healing tradition that reaches back to the 19th century and now used again in the present.

  • Myanmar military fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speech

    Myanmar's military regime on Saturday fired the country's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, a day after he gave a pro-democracy speech asking UN member nations to publicly condemn the Feb. 1 coup, The New York Times reports.The latest: Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters later on Saturday, "I decided to fight back as long as I can." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier in the day, Myanmar state television said the ambassador had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn’t represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."Kyaw Moe Tun was outside Myanmar when the coup occurred, per the Times.Catch up quick: The UN envoy was appointed under the civilian government that shared power with the military before the coup. He said he was speaking on behalf of the Aung San Suu Kyi's government and asked UN members to denounce the coup, not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The "United Nations does not officially recognize the junta as Myanmar’s new government as it has received no official notification of any change," Reuters reported, noting that Kyaw Moe Tun remains Myanmar's UN ambassador for now. Worth noting: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support for Kyaw Moe Tun's speech, saying, "The United States commends the courageous and clear statement made by Permanent Representative U Kyaw Moe Tun, and by those in Burma who are making their voices heard.""We must all heed their call to restore democracy in Burma."Go deeper: Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coupEditor's note: This story has been updated with Kyaw Moe Tun's comment to Reuters. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Not a good idea:' Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq

    Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see him. No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham. The March 5-8 trip is expected to provide a sorely-needed spiritual boost to Iraq’s beleaguered Christians while furthering the Vatican’s bridge-building efforts with the Muslim world.

  • Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S., for now

    A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that conditions are not ripe for informal nuclear talks between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers.Why it matters: The Biden administration had proposed the talks as part of its efforts to negotiate a path back to the 2015 nuclear deal. The White House expressed disappointment with Iran's response, but said it remained willing to engage with Tehran.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:“There has been no change in the U.S. position and behavior yet, and the Biden administration has not only not abandoned Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure, but has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its overall commitments as part of the nuclear deal," said Iranian spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh.He added Iran won't re-negotiate the nuclear deal and reiterated Iran's longstanding insistence that the U.S. start the process by removing sanctions."While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal commitments," a White House spokesman said."We will be consulting with our P5+1 partners on the best way forward," the spokesman added, referring to the other parties to the nuclear deal: China, Russia, the U.K., France and Germany.Between the lines: The Iranian response to the U.S. proposal seems to be connected to a diplomatic effort by the U.S. and European signatories to pass a resolution against Iran at an upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The resolution is expected to criticize Iran for curtailing the access of nuclear inspectors.The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps. The main sticking point is the sequencing of those moves. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script for the next Superman movie

    Will we see a Black Man of Steel onscreen any time soon? News that Ta-Nehisi Coates is penning a new Superman movie has prompted speculation.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Republicans cite ‘public health emergency’ for skipping Covid relief votes while speaking at maskless CPAC

    Lawmakers due to attend conservative conference where crowds booed hosts for asking guests to wear masks

  • New city COVID-19 vaccination site could help close racial gap

    Maryland's lieutenant governor is hoping a new vaccination location in Highlandtown will help bridge the racial gap when it comes to access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford met with Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead and church leaders, moments before entering Baltimore's newest vaccine site.

  • White House staffer describes 'a complete lack of empathy' during Trump administration for keeping residence workers safe from COVID-19

    "People stayed home," a staffer said. "Everything from food service to national security - if it could be done at home, it was done at home."

  • A 73-year-old woman died trying to walk up 19 flights of stairs with an oxygen tank during a blackout in a NYC apartment building

    Police said a power outage had left a Bronx neighborhood in the dark for hours before the woman was found collapsed between the 18th and 19th floors.

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • Gwen Stefani shares pic with son Apollo on 7th birthday — and fans love his hair

    Happy birthday, Apollo!

  • White author won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • An 8th grader wouldn't take off his hat. Instead of sending him home, the principal helped fix his haircut.

    An Indianapolis 8th grader was sent to the principal's office for refusing to take off his hat. Instead of a reprimand, he got a haircut.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • Fauci Fires Back at Kristi Noem Saying He’s ‘Wrong’: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie’

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBiden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci hit back at South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s harsh criticism of him on Sunday, saying her comments about him at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were “not very helpful” and “unfortunate.”Noem, who has received praise from conservatives for largely ignoring coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, got a standing ovation from the CPAC crowd when she boasted about ignoring the medical advice of experts and called out Fauci for supposedly being “wrong.” Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci was asked if that sentiment was an impediment to the nation’s recovery.Kristi Noem Under Scrutiny for Using State Plane to Fly to NRA, Turning Points Meet-Ups“It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful because sometimes you think things are going well and just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie,” he said. During an interview with Noem on the same program, anchor Margaret Brennan grilled the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate on her state’s poor performance with the deadly virus.“So for your state, you have, if you look at starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate in cumulative COVID deaths per million in the country,” Brennan said, adding: “I know you’re conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?”Noem, meanwhile, brushed off the question, instead telling Brennan that “those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.”FAUCI REACTS: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to @govkristinoem's criticism at #CPAC that the veteran medical expert is "wrong" on hospital capacity and #COVID19 caseloads: "It's unfortunate but it's not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don't lie." pic.twitter.com/y9Xz30lsr0— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 28, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fauci on CPAC speech: ‘I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong’

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was applauded at the conservative conference when she rebuked his Covid guidance.

  • "We are American, too": Hundreds in New York rally against anti-Asian hate

    Top political leaders promised support and tougher action against racially-motivated attacks on Asian Americans.