Libya Cease-Fire Talks Resume After Tripoli Port Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Talks between Libyan military officials loyal to the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli and their rivals in the east have resumed in Geneva, the U.S. Embassy said Thursday.

The embassy, in a statement on its Twitter account, commended the two sides for restarting the talks, which were suspended after forces loyal to eastern-based Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar shelled the capital’s port.

The discussions, part of a broader process to bring stability to the OPEC member state, are aimed at brokering a lasting cease-fire to end around 10 months of fighting that broke out after Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli.

The conflict has morphed into a proxy war of regional powers, with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj getting military and logistical support from Turkey while Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russian mercenaries.

