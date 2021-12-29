Libya’s chief prosecutor orders culture minister jailed

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s top prosecutor on Wednesday ordered the country's culture minister jailed pending an investigation into allegations of corruption.

General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement that Minister Mabrouka Othman would be jailed for four days pending the investigations into alleged managerial and financial irregularities and forgery.

The alleged corruption stems from maintenance contracts this year of some the ministry’s buildings. The statement said the ministry conducted the maintenance of the facilities in 2020.

The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities, it said.

The minister’s office couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Libya’s chaos has provided a breeding ground for corruption. In 2020, the North African country ranked as one of the most corrupt countries out of 180 nations, according to Corruption Perceptions Index of the Transparency International group.

The oil-rich nation slid into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

