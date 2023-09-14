Libya floods: Families' heartbreak as rescuers search for survivors

Hassan El Salheen, in Egypt, cries after burying the repatriated body of his son, Aly

More than 5,300 people are feared dead and thousands more are missing after ferocious flooding was unleashed on Libya.

Entire neighbourhoods were dragged into the sea as tsunami-like floodwater swept through the eastern city of Derna on Sunday after a dam burst.

Rescue workers have been digging through the ruins of collapsed buildings in a desperate search to find survivors, but hope is beginning to wane.

Mohamed Atef's mother, in Bani Swief province, Egypt, weeps as she tells of how son is still missing in Libya

Egypt recovered more than 80 bodies of Egyptians who died in Libya's floods, the emigration ministry said

The bodies were buried in their respective towns in Egypt, the ministry added

At Al Sharief village in Egypt, a man shows a photo of his brother Aly, who died along with his three cousins in Libya

In Derna, the muddy streets were lined with the ruins of wrecked cars and rubble from collapsed buildings

The mayor of Derna said rescue workers have arrived from Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar

About 30,000 people are estimated to have been displaced, officials in Libya said

Rescue teams and the Libyan Red Crescent search for victims in the sea

Authorities say there is an urgent need for rescue workers who specialise in recovering bodies

Members of the Egyptian army inspect the damage

