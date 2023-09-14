Libya floods: Families' heartbreak as rescuers search for survivors

Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies. "Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU's parliament. "And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."
Wondering what you'll be playing on your PlayStation 5 this fall? Sony has some ideas. The company announced that its next State of Play stream will take place at 5PM ET on September 14th, hosted on PlayStation's YouTube, Twitch and TikTok accounts.
Every year for the past seven years, Generation Investment Management, the sustainability-focused public and private equity firm co-founded by former U.S. vice president Al Gore, has published a sustainability trends report that aims to become as much a bible to the climate tech industry as Mary Meeker's famous "internet trends" reports were to so-called dot.com entrepreneurs. This year's survey moves fluidly from transportation to plastics to buildings to land and food, while presenting a clear-eyed view of the vast progress that has been made -- and the roadblocks that continue to slow down advancements and sometimes stymie public policies. To discuss the good, the bad and the ugly, this editor talked yesterday with Gore and Lila Preston, who joined Generation in 2004 and is co-head of the firm's growth equity strategy.
Cadillac just unveiled the 2025 CT5 luxury sedan and it ships with an intriguing tech-forward feature, a 33-inch 9K touchscreen display. The LED screen curves toward the driver in a “single, continuous screen” that spans the entire viewing area. This screen is fully customizable and integrates with a variety of third-party apps.
Public cloud services spending is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, up from $531.7 billion this year, according to IDC. The cloud management dilemma has given rise to a new category of startups building solutions to keep tabs on -- and optimize -- compute spending. Tony Shakib, who was recently appointed CEO of Exostellar, said that the new tranche values the company at $40 million.