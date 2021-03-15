Libya interim gov't sworn in, replaces rival administrations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya on Monday swore in a new, interim government to replace the country’s rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is controlled by forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter.

The ceremony came after lawmakers last week endorsed Dbeibah’s government amid international pressure on Libya’s stockholders to implement a U.N.-brokered roadmap that set Dec. 24 as the date for general elections in the oil-rich country.

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to lead the executive branch of an interim government, which also includes a three-member Presidential Council, chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east.

Dbeibah's Cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representative of Libya’s different geographic areas and social segments.

The parliament’s endorsement came amid corruption allegations at meetings of a U.N.-led political process that appointed the interim government. Dbeibah denied the allegations and called on the U.N. to reveal conclusions of its investigations.

Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has in recent years been split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Recommended Stories

  • Libya's new interim PM takes office

    Libya's new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in Monday to lead the war-torn country's transition to elections in December, after years of chaos and division.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Hospitals 'vandalised and looted'

    The health system in the conflict-hit Tigray region has "almost completely collapsed," says MSF.

  • EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

    The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing it does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law. The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal. It marks yet another worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended on Jan. 1.

  • Call me? US-Turkey reset faces long list of hurdles

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has toned down his anti-Western and anti-US rhetoric in an apparent effort to reset the rocky relationship with his NATO allies, but so far he's been met by silence from U.S. President Joe Biden. Nearly two months into his presidency, Biden still hasn’t called Erdogan, which some in Turkey see as a worrying sign. Ties between Ankara and Washington — which once considered each other as strategic partners — have steadily deteriorated in recent years over differences on Syria, Turkey’s cooperation with Russia and more recently on Turkish naval interventions in the eastern Mediterranean, which U.S. officials have described as destabilizing.

  • AstraZeneca insists its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and there is no link to blood clots, as 7 countries suspend its use

    The number of blood clots reported among vaccinated people is lower than in the general population, the company said on Sunday.

  • Transit Got $30 Billion in Stimulus Aid. What Does That Mean for Riders?

    NEW YORK — For nearly a year, public transportation systems across the country have teetered on the edge of a financial cliff as the pandemic starved transit agencies of riders and revenues and threatened to decimate service. But those systems, and the people who rely on them, have been pulled from their worst crisis in decades by President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid public transportation has ever received. Transit leaders from New York City to Washington to San Francisco quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times New York City’s transit agency said that it would begin ramping up service on its commuter rail lines; Washington said that it would keep open nearly two dozen stations that it had considered closing next year; and Amtrak announced it would restore daily service on 12 of its 15 long-distance routes. “Congress has once again stepped up to address the needs of Metro and the regional transit systems that will be critical to our region’s economic recovery,” said Paul C. Smedberg, chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The large infusion of funds reflects a concerted push under Biden, who is both a rider and a strong supporter of Amtrak, to revitalize the country’s transportation systems, many of which faced shaky finances and crumbling infrastructure before the pandemic hit. “Transit agencies have taken an enormous hit to revenue,” Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, said in a statement Friday. “To maintain their routes — and their employees — they need this federal relief.’’ The next big piece of legislation Biden will try to push through Congress, a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan, is also likely to include support for public transit, though the details have not been hammered out. In New York, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic. “The mortal threat to transit agencies basically comes to an end with the passage of this bill,” said Ben Fried, a spokesman for TransitCenter, an advocacy group. “There is still a lot of risk and uncertainty down the line, but it is not going to be on the same massive scale that we were talking about as recently as a month or two ago.” Still, transportation experts warn that while the federal aid offers transit agencies some immediate respite, the stable revenue sources the agencies tend to rely on — state and local subsidies along with fares — will likely remain suppressed for years to come. State and local governments are facing their own economic challenges, while ridership will likely not rebound to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon as many employers continue to allow remote work. Nationwide ridership has plateaued at about 40% in recent months, according to the American Public Transportation Association, a lobbying group. Last year transportation agencies received a total of $39 billion from the first two stimulus packages, which helped keep trains and buses running after revenues plummeted and officials scrambled to provide service needed to carry essential workers. But facing huge deficits in the years to come, many agencies drafted doomsday plans to balance their books. In Washington, transit officials proposed plans to shut down up to 22 of the system’s 91 stations, cut nearly half its bus lines, and close stations two hours early each night in 2022. The transit agency in Los Angeles extended a 20% service cut on buses and rail lines that had been imposed in April as a temporary measure. Both cities have now scrapped those cuts. Another major city, Boston, said it might revisit plans to cut commuter rail service by 11%, end weekend service on seven commuter rail lines and suspend nine bus routes. With lawmakers in a rush to distribute emergency aid last spring, the first federal stimulus package provided funds to transit agencies in ways that resulted in less support for larger systems than for smaller agencies, transit experts said. Biden’s plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, distributed funds according to a formula that took into account the size of an agency’s budget, directing more money to larger cities, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic. With Washington not likely to be as willing to provide major sums of money once the pandemic subsides, transportation experts say transit agencies must walk a fine line, ramping up service to lure back riders while finding savings by adjusting train and bus schedules for new commuting patterns. “The federal aid gives them three years to restructure their operations to be more efficient,” said Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, a financial watchdog. “If they don’t use this time to do that, they are going to be back to where they started, which is not having enough money to run the system because it’s too expensive.” In New York, transit officials said that the latest infusion of federal aid will allow them to bring back some service on the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road, which suffered higher ridership losses than the subway or buses. After receiving a second infusion of federal aid in January, officials also scrapped plans last month to slash subway service by 40% and revived parts of an ambitious plan to modernize the aging system that had been suspended last year. The transit agency has received a total of $14 billion in federal aid, including around $6 billion from Biden’s plan. The transit agency has also restored two hours of overnight service, after closing the subway from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. last spring for deep cleaning. Transit officials have not yet said when the system, which now closes from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., will return to round-the-clock service. “There is 100% certainty that we are bringing back 24-hour subway service. Period. Full stop,” said Patrick J. Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s subway, buses and two commuter rail lines. But the agency — which endured the biggest financial losses of any system in the country — still faces a $1.5 billion operating shortfall through 2024 and a commuting culture that may look far different even after the pandemic ends. Major employers in the city expect that over half of office employees will continue to work remotely at least part of the time in the coming years, according to a survey released recently by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group. “The standardized 9-5 commute into a central business district, that pattern, has been broken,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of the partnership. Transit officials have already begun tinkering with schedules to fit new ridership patterns, like adding trains during rush hours that now begin earlier in the morning and afternoon, a reflection of the work schedules of essential workers who compose the bulk of current ridership. Subway ridership has remained at around 30% of pre-pandemic levels in recent months, while bus ridership is around 40% of usual. On the Long Island Rail Road, the MTA has replaced some express service, which caters to suburban white-collar office workers, with more local trains that service riders who live near stations usually bypassed by express routes. The agency is also exploring new fare structures aimed at office workers who will not return to offices five days a week and may not want to buy monthly passes, according to Foye. Tsamchoe Dolma, 53, who lives in Bayside, Queens, and uses the Long Island Rail Road to reach her job as a nanny in Stamford, Connecticut, said she has commuted by bus in the past because it is cheaper, but prefers the comfort of train cars. Standing on a platform in Flushing, Queens, on a recent afternoon, she said she was thrilled that the Long Island Rail Road would discontinue service cuts — which she says has led to increased crowding — and that her line would provide more local service. Her station is on a local stop and to get home she usually has to take an express train past her stop and then double back. “I want to save the time,” she said. Still, the ability of the MTA and other transit agencies to improve service and attract more riders will depend on restarting plans put on hold during the pandemic to modernize aging rail networks that are prone to breakdowns and delays. New York transit officials recently announced that they would commit at least $6.2 billion to upgrades this year in an effort to jump-start the MTA’s comprehensive effort to overhaul the century-old system. The latest round of federal aid could raise that commitment to as much as $10 billion, transit officials say. The MTA plans to move forward with track work critical to avoiding breakdowns and adding elevators to at least nine stations to make them accessible. The agency also plans to upgrade signals on lines that have retained the most riders during the pandemic. Democratic leaders have signaled that transit agencies should expect aid tailored to capital projects in an infrastructure aid package Biden plans to tackle next, including the $11.3 billion project to build new rail tunnels under the Hudson River known as Gateway. “I’m going to make sure mass transit gets a good and fair amount of those capital improvements,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader who played a critical role in securing financing for transit agencies during stimulus negotiations. “This is vital to New York’s recovery. We could not exist as a city without mass transit.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian child is family's breadwinner

    Mohammed Abu Rdan has known nothing but conflict throughout his short life. Born in rural Aleppo in 2011 when peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government began, his childhood is anything but typical. The protests quickly turned into a multi-sided conflict that has sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more and with it upended Abu Rdan's life.

  • Twitter fixed a bug that suspended users for posting the word 'Memphis'

    Twitter has fixed a bug that resulted in users who tweeted the word Memphis being suspended for up to 12 hours for breaking the site's rules.

  • Solskjaer details Manchester United’s defensive plan; injury update

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows his Manchester United team is still a way off competing for the Premier League title, but he believes their defensive solidity is key to hitting their future targets.

  • Biden sending FEMA to border admits it's a 'disaster': Sen. Cotton

    GOP Sen. Tom Cotton discusses 'the Biden border crisis,' National Guard presence at the Capitol, associate AG nominee Gupta's remarks on implicit bias, and U.S.-China policy.

  • Ted Cruz demands probe and accuses Pentagon of bullying Tucker Carlson

    Cruz alleged military was undermining ‘its broader obligation to avoid political endorsements’ by responding to Tucker Carlson

  • Russia Considers Faster Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.A surge in inflation and concerns about government plans to increase spending mean the central bank may raise the rate in several steps to 5.5% or possibly even 6% -- though that’s currently seen as less likely -- by the end of the year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that aren’t public. The rate now stands at a record low of 4.25%.Such a fast move to tighten monetary policy would represent a dramatic shift for the central bank, which until recently had said its posture would remain accommodative into 2022 in order to sustain the economic recovery. Economists expect no more than 50 basis points of hikes this year, according to Bloomberg surveys.The ruble rose past 73 per dollar for the first time since December after the news, slipping a bit later to trade at 73.0925 at 4:31 p.m. in Moscow. Forward-rate agreements showed 52 basis points of tightening over the next three months, the most in a year.Sberbank CIB, TS Lombard and Sovcombank issued reports Monday forecasting a hike at Friday’s Bank of Russia meeting, but the majority of economists continue to see no change.Read More: Bank of Russia’s Hawkish Hold on Rates Won’t Last Much LongerInflation exceeded forecasts in February, with higher food prices and a weak ruble helping push the rate to 5.7%, well beyond the central bank’s 4% target. Economic growth was stronger than expected after Russia avoided a lockdown at the end of 2020. The central bank is also concerned the government will boost spending this year, releasing cash earlier than expected and fueling price pressures, according to the person.The Bank of Russia didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on rate discussions. The central bank is currently in a self-imposed quiet period where it doesn’t comment on monetary policy ahead of Friday’s meeting.Market PressureNabiullina is in line to be among of the first central bankers globally to tighten policy in the months ahead.Since the latest inflation numbers were released, derivatives traders more than tripled their expectations for interest-rate increases in the coming three months. Ten-year ruble bond yields are testing their highest levels in a year.“The market is forcing its short-term concerns on the central bank, which will struggle to ignore it,” said Viktor Szabo, who helps manage $560 billion at Aberdeen asset management in London. The first hike could come as early as Friday’s meeting, he said, but April is more likely and will depend on revised data for gross domestic product growth, due at the start of the month.What Our Economists Say:“The Bank of Russia’s tightening cycle has effectively begun, with the hawkish guidance shifting expectations. Whether a first move comes Friday or not until April, a rate hike sounds imminent, and more importantly the pace this year could be steep.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsAs the global economy recovers from the pandemic and developed-market investors guess at the potential scope of price pressure, inflation is picking up in some emerging nations, making a more hawkish policy response all but inevitable. Turkey and Brazil are forecast to lift rates on Thursday and South Africa and the Czech Republic are seen following suit later this year.In an interview with local media on Friday, Nabiullina said the bank may shift as soon as this year to a neutral policy -- one that neither stokes nor slows inflation -- implying at least 75 basis points of hikes.(Updates with fresh market reaction, analyst quotes from fourth paragraph. (An earlier version of this article was corrected to reflect the proper spelling of Nabiullina’s first name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maduro seeks to speed up digital payments as Venezuela runs out of cash

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is pressing banks to implement digital payment systems as hyperinflation prompts chronic shortages of cash in the bolivar currency, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters. Maduro has targeted the public transit system - where roughly three-quarters of all circulating cash is spent - as the first stage of a plan he calls "the digital bolivar." In January, he asked banks to deliver point-of-sale terminals to the Caracas subway system and bus drivers, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

  • Sharon Osbourne denies calling former 'The Talk' co-host Holly Robinson Peete 'too ghetto' for the show

    Holly Robinson Peete accused her former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne of having a hand in her 2011 departure from the show.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies heads to the Midwest, thunderstorms forecast in South

    The historic snow storm that blanketed the Rocky Mountains is heading to the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorms will also be scattered across the South.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'

    The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”