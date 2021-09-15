Libya’s interim premier arrives in Cairo for talks on ties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on future ties between the two African neighbors, an Egyptian official said.

Libyan Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was greeted at the Cairo airport by his Egyptian counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly, according to Nader Saad, an Egyptian government spokesman.

Dbeibah heads Libya's delegation in talks on the so-called Egyptian-Libyan Joint Higher Committee, which focuses on trade and other cooperation. The visit comes less than five months after Madbouly became the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos in 2011.

Before flying out, Dbeibah held talks with the U.S. State Department’s counselor, Derek Chollet, and the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, in the Libyan capital. Chollet and Norland were in Libya to push for stability and prepare for December elections, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Dbeibah's visit to Cairo came less than five months after Madbouly became the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and later killed Libya's longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western Libyan city of Misrata, has yet to meet with Gen. Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan forces in the country's east. Such a meeting would be a breakthrough in efforts to ease growing tensions between the interim government and Hifter’s forces.

Egypt sees the chaos in neighboring Libya as a threat to its stability, with militants using the Libyan desert as a safe haven for launching attacks on Egypt. Tens of thousands of Egyptians have sought work in Libya over the years, although the number has declined since 2011.

U.N.-sponsored peace talks last year ended fighting between Libyan rivals and drew a political roadmap that would lead the chaos-wrecked country to December elections.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq election chief vows fair elections despite concerns

    Iraq is taking measures to close loopholes and conduct fair elections despite attempts to compromise the upcoming polls, the head of Iraq’s electoral commission said. Judge Jaleel Adnan Khalaf, chairman of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission overseeing the election on Oct. 10, told The Associated Press in an interview this week that it has identified and thwarted attempts of voter fraud. “The commission has set strict regulations and strict rules.”

  • Morocco supports de Mistura as UN envoy for Western Sahara: ambassador

    Morocco has agreed to the nomination of former United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura as the Secretary-General's representative on the disputed Western Sahara, Rabat's UN ambassador said in comments published Wednesday.

  • Airbase adds spend support for international subsidiaries

    Airbase, a corporate spend management startup, announced this morning that it now supports subsidiaries in different countries for U.S.-based businesses. As more companies lean into remote work, and a great many startups are founding themselves on multiple continents, the new capability could boost Airbase's effective total addressable market. The product news is interesting, but more so when we consider Airbase's feature decisions in the larger context of the corporate spend management space itself.

  • Air Force One arrives at Denver International Airport

    Air Force One arrived in Denver Tuesday afternoon as President Biden is set to talk about the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better plan.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya is coming to Disrupt

    Indeed, over the last 20 years, Palihapitiya -- whose family moved from Sri Lanka to Canada as refugees when he was five -- has been changing up the status quo of nearly everything he touches. At AOL, he became the company's youngest VP and wound up doing a small deal with Facebook whose "biggest outcome of the deal was the connection Palihapitiya formed with Mark Zuckerberg," as writer Steven Levy reported last year.

  • 400,000 people are infected each year with coronaviruses carried by bats, an early study suggests. Researchers say the data could help prevent future pandemics.

    Researchers said that the data could help prevent future pandemics caused by viruses that spread from animals to humans.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • California Gov. Newsom survives recall election

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) defeated a Republican-backed effort to remove him, AP projected on Tuesday night.Why it matters, via Axios' Margaret Talev: Tuesday's results highlight the limits of Republicans trying to use Trump tactics in a deeply Democratic state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The campaign of Larry Elder — a conservative radio show host and Black Republican who has embraced Trump and anti-COVID vaccine rhetoric — in particular may

  • FDA releases documents outlining Pfizer's case for COVID-19 booster shots

    A panel of independent experts are set to meet on Friday to debate whether people should get boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot.

  • West Virginia battles Covid surge after failing to build on early vaccine success

    Despite the Republican governor’s vocal support for vaccination rates are among the lowest in the US, leaving hospitals swamped A national guardsman transports a patient to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in March. An impressive early vaccination effort has not been sustained. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters West Virginia was once one of the leading US states in rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations. Now it is one of the least vaccinated, with the fastest-growing rate

  • California Takes Privileged Newsom Over Extremist Elder

    Fred Greaves/ReutersSAN DIEGO—California Republicans, and the leading Republican challenger in Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election, Larry Elder, showed the country a neat trick. One can be a sore loser before one actually loses.No point in waiting until the last minute, I guess.The Elder campaign and the GOP started claiming that the gubernatorial recall election had been stolen and the whole process was rigged on Monday, one day ahead of the polls actually opening.One accusation was that th

  • Iran's nuclear chief admits removal of damaged IAEA cameras

    Iran acknowledged on Wednesday that it had removed several surveillance cameras installed by U.N. nuclear inspectors at a centrifuge assembly site that came under a mysterious attack earlier this year. The chief of the country's nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, sought to portray the removal of cameras as Tehran's response to world powers reneging on their commitments under the tattered 2015 nuclear deal. “The parties did not implement their commitments so there were no necessity for the cameras’ existence,” Eslami said after a meeting with lawmakers — remarks apparently aimed at his own domestic audience under the country’s new hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.

  • Gavin Newsom will remain California governor after handily defeating recall attempt

    California voters resoundingly reject choice to replace Democratic governor, who faced a battle for his political life California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has prevailed in a historic recall election that had him battling for his political life. In a referendum on the governor’s leadership through the pandemic, voters resoundingly rejected the choice to replace him with a Trumpist Republican. The Associated Press projected the results about 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. Newsom’s

  • Some abortion foes question tactical wisdom of new Texas ban

    The new Texas law that bans most abortions in the state has been welcomed by many of the religious leaders who help bolster the anti-abortion movement. The wariness relates in part to the law’s most novel feature, which some critics view as an invitation to vigilantes: It provides no enforcement role for public officials and instead authorizes private citizens to sue anyone they deem to be assisting in an abortion, with the prospect of gaining $10,000 in the process. The law “has serious downsides” and conveys that anti-abortion activists are willing to engage in “desperate and extremist tactics,” said Charles Camosy, an associate professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University who favors tougher nationwide restrictions on abortion.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom Prevails In California Recall Election

    The state's Democratic governor has survived a Republican-led effort to oust him from office a year early.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • Taiwan is 'sea fortress' against China, minister tells U.S. audience

    Taiwan is a "sea fortress" blocking China's expansion into the Pacific and is willing to share with other democracies its knowledge of countering Beijing's efforts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a U.S. audience on Wednesday. The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is the democratically ruled island's most important international backer and arms supplier. China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen first won office in 2016, seeking to force Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, to the alarm of both Taipei and Washington.

  • U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

    U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

  • Chinese ambassador to the UK banned from Parliament

    The Chinese ambassador to the UK has been banned from Parliament after an invitation for him to visit the House of Commons sparked outrage among MPs and peers placed under sanctions by China.