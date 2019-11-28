Libya Key Oil Field Resumes Output After Clashes Forced Halt

(Bloomberg) -- Libya restarted production at a key oil field after clashes between rival fighters forced a temporary halt of operations that threatened to jeopardize the reliable flow of crude from the OPEC country.

Output at El-Feel, or Elephant, has resumed and will return to its normal level of about 73,000 barrels a day soon, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The field is operated by a joint venture between Italy’s Eni SpA and state-producer National Oil Corp.

Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar regained control of the El-Feel area, which is near Libya’s largest oil field Sharara, after fighters supporting the internationally recognized government tried to capture the field on Wednesday. Haftar’s forces boosted their presence at the field, Naji al-Maghrabi, head of the oil facilities guard, said by phone.

Libya, which has Africa’s largest proven oil reserves and relies on crude for most of its revenue, has been roiled by years of violence in the wake of the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of Moammar Al Qaddafi. The political and armed conflict in the country has caused repeated oil-supply outages from the country, a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Fighters supporting the internationally recognized government’s prime minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, have been planning an offensive for months to retake stretches of the south seized by Haftar earlier this year. The eastern commander’s push for the capital, which began in April and has received support from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russian mercenaries, has stalled on the outskirts with more than 1,000 people killed in the fighting.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army accuses al-Sarraj’s administration of squandering public finances and harboring extremists, claims it rejects, pointing to collaboration on anti-terrorism issues with Western nations.

