Libya oil minister says he suspends NOC chief

Oun, oil minister in Libya's new Government of National Unity speaks in Tripoli
·1 min read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's oil minister said on Sunday that he was suspending the head of the state oil company, escalating a dispute between the two - but with a move that he may struggle to enforce.

Oil Minister Mohamed Oun said in a letter, confirmed by ministry sources, that National Oil Corp head Mustafa Sanallah was under investigation and had been suspended.

Oun last week said Sanallah could not act as NOC head while he was travelling overseas. He appointed Jadallah al-Awkali to run the company during Sanallah's absence.

Sanallah rejected that decision, saying there was no law that allowed Oun, who was appointed as part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) that took office in March, to appoint an acting NOC chief.

The role is regarded in Libya as a sovereign position whose appointment could require agreement by other political entities such as the parliament.

NOC officials were not immediately available to comment, but the company put out a statement on an internal meeting Sanallah had held "working in a team spirit" that did not directly refer to Oun's letter.

NOC is Libya's most important economic asset, providing most public revenue even during a decade of violence and chaos that has challenged the orderly control of almost all state institutions.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Brainard met with Biden transition team, Senator Warren

    The one-hour call with Gary Gensler, now head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and other members of the "Biden-Harris Federal Reserve transition team" occurred on Jan. 8, the meeting logs showed. The meeting was first reported by Bloomberg.

  • Powell's wait-and-see speech reassures some investors

    CHICAGO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's wait-and-see approach in a much-anticipated address on Friday gave investors and market participants some reassurance that the central bank's extraordinary efforts to prop up the economy were likely to support riskier assets a while longer. In remarks to the annual, but this year virtual Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell said the economy continues to make progress toward benchmarks for reducing the Fed's pandemic-era emergency programs, while signaling caution over any eventual decision to raise interest rates. Powell offered no indication on when the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year."

  • U.S. income inequality could be pushing interest rates lower, research finds

    Economists have long attributed the decline in U.S. interest rates primarily to the country's aging population, with other factors such as slower growth also playing a role. But a steady rise in income inequality may be the bigger force driving rates down, according to a new paper released on Friday during the annual Jackson Hole research conference held virtually by the Kansas City Federal Reserve. The research focuses on the neutral rate, or the longer-term interest rate at which the Fed is neither stimulating the economy nor slowing it down.

  • US Army soldier Ryan Knauss, 23, 'a Tennessee volunteer,' killed in Afghanistan airport attack

    Ryan Knauss, 23, had already served a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan. He grew up in Tennessee and joined the Army out of high school.

  • Fast but uneven spate of evictions loom after Supreme Court frees landlords to oust tenants.

    In the Atlanta area, thousands of eviction filings have piled up in court, ready to be processed. In New York, renters are waiting months for rental assistance to arrive and running out of time. In North Dakota, a legal aid nonprofit has 10 attorneys to cover 70,000 square miles, and evictions are already far outpacing lawyers' ability to help. Similar scenes are playing out across the United States, but this waiting game for millions of Americans could soon end.Subscribe to The Post Most newsle

  • Reggae Legend Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Dies at 85

    Lee “Scratch” Perry, the eccentric, revolutionary Jamaican producer, songwriter and performer whose influence extended far beyond his historic role in the development of reggae music, died Sunday at a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica at age 85. No cause of death was immediately given. The news was confirmed in a tweet from Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew […]

  • Woj: Former Celtic Rondo bought out by Griz, ‘likely to be signed’ by Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo is reportedly likely to return to Boston's longtime rivals.

  • CNN Mocks Trump Over Wild Account Of Maybe Talking To Taliban Leader Who 'Screamed'

    “He asked me one question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question,” said former President Donald Trump.

  • MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security.“I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.

  • U.S., 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to keep evacuating allies after Aug. 31

    The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.Get market news wort

  • Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a U.S. veteran's wife fled Afghanistan

    Whipped by the Taliban and shoved from behind by other desperate Afghans, marriage certificate in hand, Sharifa Afzali thrust her cell phone at the U.S. soldier barring the Kabul airport gate. On the other end was her husband, a U.S. Army veteran in Oklahoma. "And by the grace of God, he let my wife and my interpreter through," Wright recounted to Reuters.

  • Congressman Who Flew to Kabul Demands Resignations in D.C.

    Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res

  • California Marine Nicole Gee, 23, who cradled baby at Kabul airport, killed in Afghanistan attack

    Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

    A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognise the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers". Pacquiao, Duterte and their respective supporters have been trying to wrest control of the PDP-Laban party ahead of elections in May by unilaterally electing their own members to leading party roles.

  • Trump's D.C. Hotel Permanently Bans Forbes Reporter After ... Wait For It ... Taking Photos

    Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.

  • Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base

    Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base

  • Trump's niece says he will run for president in 2024, but there will be no Trump political dynasty because his children lack charisma

    Mary Trump, Donald Trump's estranged niece, told Insider that her uncle's considerable charisma had not been inherited by Ivanka, Eric, or Donald Jr.

  • Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

    The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly in some counties that the state has organized delivery of one refrigerated truck to hold the bodies and is sending a second one, the state emergency management department said Saturday. Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw wrote in his request to the state that the county's sole funeral home “is now consistently at or exceeding their capacity” of nine bodies. The refrigerated truck arrived in the county on Friday, loaned by Klamath County, Doan said in a telephone interview.

  • 'No idea who you are': Oklahoma woman accused of exaggerating role in Afghan girls' escape

    Allyson Reneau of Oklahoma City garnered media attention for saying she aided the group in escaping the Taliban. Now, her claim of helping to orchestrate their exit is under scrutiny.

  • Transcript: Senator Lindsey Graham on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation."