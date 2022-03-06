Libya Oil Output Drops as OPEC Member’s Political Crisis Deepens

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production has fallen below 1 million barrels a day, according to the energy minister, as the OPEC member plunges deeper into political crisis just as prices surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Output is down to 920,000 barrels a day, Oil Minister Mohammed Oun said in a response to a query from Bloomberg. It stood at roughly 1.2 million barrels on Wednesday.

The drop marks another supply problem for OPEC. Major importers, including the U.S. and Japan, have called on the group to raise output quickly to help bring down fuel prices. Crude has surged to more than $115 a barrel in the wake of Russia’s attack.

Sharara, Libya’s biggest field, and El Feel were both shut in the past few days after unknown groups closed their main valves, according to people familiar with the situation.

Six ports that ship Libyan oil to international markets were also closed on Thursday, though four have now been reopened.

The outages come as the North African nation, which has been mired in conflict since the 2011 ouster of Moammar Al Qaddafi, once again faces a standoff between rival politicians. Parliament on Thursday swore in a new government to replace Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s administration. He’s resisting any attempt to remove him from power, which analysts say could reignite fighting.

The oil terminals of Ras Lanuf, Brega, Zuetina and Es Sider had resumed operations by Sunday, according to other people familiar with the matter. It was unclear if Mellitah and Zawiya were still shut.

State-run National Oil Corp. on Thursday said the ports were closed due to bad weather. Oun, the energy minister, who has been at odds with the NOC, later said the move was unwarranted and a “violation of national security.”

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.