Libya police pounce on 'Putin pot'

Bars of hashish wrapped with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin found by police in Al-Marj in northeast Libya (AFP/-) (-)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Libya's anti-drug squad on Monday announced the discovery of 323 bars of hashish wrapped with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 250-gramme (nine-ounce) bars were found in Al-Marj in the country's northeast, an anti-narcotics authority official told AFP.

Pictures of the pot cache were passed around on social media, each bar wrapped in cellophane and topped with a photograph of the Russian leader with a grim expression and black tie.

Drug and alcohol trafficking have exploded since Libya collapsed into lawlessness after a 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

bur-hme/par/hc

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories