Libya rivals sign ceasefire deal in Geneva

Libya's warring factions have signed an agreement on a ceasefire, after five days of talks in Geneva.

The deal between military leaders from Libya's government, and those from opposition forces lead by General Khalifa Haftar, was brokered by the UN.

Its Libya envoy Stephanie Williams called the agreement "a crucial sign of hope for the Libyan people".

Libya has been riven by violence since Col Muammar Gaddafi was deposed by Nato-backed forces in 2011.

The oil-rich nation is a key transit point for migrants heading to Europe from Africa, and many Libyans within the country have been forced from their homes.

AFP quotes the UN's envoy as saying the ceasefire will allow displaced people and refugees inside and outside the country to return to their homes.

Reporting from Geneva, the BBC's Imogen Faulkes said Mr Williams also warned that a lot of work lay ahead to implement the commitments of the agreement.

The internationally recognised government controls the capital Tripoli and surrounding areas, while forces loyal to Gen Haftar run the eastern part of the country from Benghazi.