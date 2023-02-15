Libya shipwreck: At least 73 migrants presumed dead

More than 130 migrants have already died so far this year trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Europe (file picture)

At least 73 migrants are missing and "presumed dead" after their boat sank off the Libyan coast, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Only seven survivors made it back to the shore following Tuesday's shipwreck, the IOM said.

So far 11 bodies have been recovered.

Libya has become a launching point for those trying to reach Europe, and more than 130 people have already died this year making the dangerous journey.

The IOM added that more than 1,450 deaths were recorded by its Missing Migrants Project last year.