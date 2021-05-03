Libya's top diplomat urges withdrawal of foreign fighters

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s top diplomat Monday called for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from the North African country as it heads toward elections later this year.

Najla al-Manqoush, foreign minister of Libya’s interim government, urged Turkey to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya.

Her remarks came at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He visited the capital of Tripoli with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other top military and intelligence officials.

“We call on (Turkey) to take steps to implement all the provisions of ... the Security Council resolutions and to cooperate together to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from the Libyan territories,” she said.

The remarks were seen as a rebuke to Turkey, which has deployed troops and Syrian mercenaries to fight along with Tripoli militias since forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter launched their attack on the capital in 2019.

Cavusoglu responded by saying that Turkish forces were in Libya as part of a training agreement reached with a previous Libya administration. “There are those who equate our legal presence ... with the foreign mercenary groups that fight in this country for money,” he said.

Turkey has been closely involved in Libya. It backed the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli against Hifter’s forces. Turkey sent military supplies and fighters to Libya helping to tilt the balance of power in favor of the GNA.

Turkey also signed an agreement with the Tripoli-based government delineating the maritime boundaries between the two countries in the Mediterranean. That triggered protests from Greece and Cyprus. Both countries denounced the agreement saying it was a serious breach of international law that disregarded the rights of other eastern Mediterranean countries.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The oil-rich country was in recent years split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

Libya’s interim government, which took power in March, is tasked with bringing together a country that has been torn apart by civil war for nearly a decade. It also aims to steer Libya through a general election on Dec. 24.

Security Council diplomats say there are more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including 13,000 Syrians and 11,000 Sudanese, along with Russians and Chadians.

The Security Council’s 15 member nations agreed in an informal meeting last week that getting the foreign fighters and mercenaries to go home was the only way forward, according to the officials.

___

Associated Press writer Suzan Frazer contributed from Ankara, Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Paul: Happy to be back in OKC, sad fans aren’t in stadium

    Chris Paul returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since the Thunder traded him to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Iranian report of prisoner swap 'disinformation', UK suggests

    Iranian reports on a deal to free British and American prisoners – including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – may have been deliberate misinformation by Tehran, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly suggested on Monday. "We have also seen a number of occasions where the Iranian regime have used disinformation, we're hearing inaccurate reports coming out over the last couple of days,” he told Sky News. His comments came as Iran officially denied the Sunday state media report in which an unnamed Iranian official claimed that a deal had been reached to free Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in return for the UK repaying a 1970s-era arms debt. "On the one hand, they are saying that these proceedings are legitimate, we don't agree with that at all, but then also saying that they are linked to this legal dispute – it can't be both,” Mr Cleverly said, referring to the criminal charges against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the money the UK owes Iran. "We're making it very, very clear. It is in the hands of the Tehran regime to release these people and they should be released,” he said. On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said efforts to free Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe remained separate from discussions to repay the £400 million to Iran, which stems from the UK failing to deliver Chieftain tanks and armoured vehicles ordered and paid for by the Shah of Iran shortly before his overthrow in the 1979 Islamic revolution. "There are two entirely separate issues," the Prime Minister told reporters. "We of course make sure that we do everything we can to look after the interests of Nazanin and all the very difficult dual national cases we have in Tehran," he said. After the UK and the United States denied an agreement to exchange prisoners, Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday acknowledged no such deal had been reached. "The reports from informed sources are not confirmed, as it was said in the past," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday. But he did suggest without elaborating that options remained open: "There are always plans and ideas to be pursued." The dispute is playing out as Western and Iranian negotiators in Vienna seek to salvage the Iran nuclear deal with world powers, which then-US president Donald Trump quit in 2018. On Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Iran was treating Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in the “most abusive, torturous way”. Mr Raab accused Iran of exploiting Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Tehran since 2016, for hostage diplomacy. "Nazanin is held unlawfully in my view as a matter of international law, I think she's being treated in the most abusive, tortuous way," Mr Raab told the BBC. After completing her original five year sentence on spying charges in March, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to a further year in prison last week for making propaganda against the Islamic republic, which she denies. "I think it amounts to torture the way she's being treated and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her and all of those who are being held as leverage immediately and without condition,” Mr Raab said. When asked if the UK government believed Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was being held as a hostage, Mr Raab said: "I think it's very difficult to argue against that characterisation.” On Monday Mr Raab was scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G7 in London, where Iran was on the agenda.

  • Albania’s Socialists launch impeachment of president

    Albania’s governing left-wing Socialist Party legislators have started the impeachment process against the country’s president who they accuse of violating the constitution during the last election, their parliamentary group leader said Monday. Taulant Balla said that 50 Socialist lawmakers have asked parliament to launch an investigation after determining that President Ilir Meta “before and during the electoral campaign committed actions which run counter to the country’s constitution.” During the April 25 electoral campaign, Meta accused the left-wing government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response.

  • Report: Warriors’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has torn ligament in left wrist and fracture on palm

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Warriors wing Kelly Oubre Jr. has a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm.

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • State aims to reach COVID-19 vaccination goal by end of June

    Massachusetts is adjusting the COVID-19 vaccination process by focusing efforts at smaller-scale clinics in order to reach the goal of having 4 million people in the state fully vaccinated.

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • San Diego migrant boat: Three dead after smuggling vessel breaks up off California coast

    An official said every indication was ‘this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally’

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

    Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said. It was another dominating victory for Dixon at Texas Motor Speedway, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the series' first oval this season.

  • Furious Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in protest against American owners

    Manchester United fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the billionaire Glazer family's role in the European Super League.

  • Why can't Google get a grip on rip-off ads?

    Shyster websites topped the search results every time during a 12-month BBC investigation.