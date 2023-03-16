Libya uranium: Missing barrels recovered, say eastern forces

·2 min read
The IAEA logo
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the UN's nuclear watchdog

Armed forces in eastern Libya say they have found about two and a half tonnes of uranium ore that were reported missing by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Ten drums containing the ore were found near the border with Chad, said the head of the forces' media unit.

The IAEA has not verified the claim.

The agency sounded the alarm after a visit by its inspectors earlier this week to the undisclosed site, which was not in government-controlled territory.

Since Libya's former leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was deposed in 2011, the country has been divided into competing political and military factions.

It is now split between an interim, internationally recognised government in the capital, Tripoli, and another one in the east, led by Gen Khalifa Haftar.

Neither is in control of the south, where the uranium was taken from.

The statement on Thursday came from the self-styled Libyan National Army, the military force that backs the eastern Libyan administration.

Gen Khaled al-Mahjoub, commander of its communications division, said the containers of uranium had been found "barely five kilometres [three miles]" from where they had been stored in southern Libya.

The IAEA says the site has been difficult to reach in recent times.

Inspectors had wanted to visit the location last year, but the trip had to be postponed because of fighting between rival Libyan militias.

Many foreign governments and groups have been vying for influence in Libya since Nato-backed forces overthrew Col Gaddafi. They include Russia's Wagner Group and Islamic State militants.

The oil-rich country is largely lawless and has previously been described as an "arms bazaar".

In 2013, the UN reported that weapons smuggled out of Libya were fuelling conflicts in other parts of Africa and the Middle East.

However, experts told the BBC that the missing uranium could not be made into a nuclear weapon in its current form.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman mafia boss known as "the little one" gets almost 13 years in prison

    Linda Licciardi was the inspiration for the chain-smoking female mob boss in the TV series "Gomorrah."

  • Watch live: White House press briefing

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon in a press briefing. The briefing comes after The White House condemned North Korea for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile test just hours before leaders of South Korea and Japan meet at a Tokyo summit. “The United States strongly condemns the…

  • US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low

    Fewer Americans applied for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 11 fell by 20,000 to 192,000 from 212,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. In a note to clients, analysts at Oxford economics said there are still few signs that the recent jump in layoff announcements, particularly in the tech sector, is translating to a rise in unemployment.

  • Oil’s Tumble to 15-Month Low Accelerated by Algos, Options Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at a 15-month low as a wave of technical selling and options covering accelerated a three-day slide.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapThe US benchmark plunged more than 5% Tue

  • Russia’s downing of US drone sparks fears of escalation

    Russia’s apparent attack of a U.S. drone in international airspace on Tuesday quickly sparked concerns, spurring anxiety in Washington and drumming up fear across the nation of a wider escalation between the two countries. The Biden administration and lawmakers have blasted Russia for what they called an unprofessional and unsafe maneuver in which two Russian…

  • Xi Tightens Communist Party Grip Over China in Major Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ruling Communist Party has unveiled its biggest revamp in years, highlighting President Xi Jinping’s drive to tighten his grip over the organization that dominates politics in the world’s No. 2 economy.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bough

  • Politico: US senators from both parties pressing Pentagon to send F-16s to Ukraine

    A bipartisan group of eight senators is pressing the Pentagon chief to provide more information on what is needed to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, Politico reported...

  • American drone lost in Black Sea found near main Russian base in Crimea

    The American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, which fell into the Black Sea due to the actions of a Russian fighter jet, was located near the Russian base in Sevastopol. Source: Defense Express Details: Analysts compared the coastline in the video with Google Earth data and came to the conclusion that "it is most likely the area southwest of Sevastopol.

  • Info from data breach that affected lawmakers appears on hacker site

    Sensitive information has been posted online from last week’s data breach of a health insurance marketplace site that affected members of Congress.

  • U.N. nuclear watchdog says 2.5 tons of uranium is missing from Libyan site

    U.N. nuclear watchdog says 2.5 tons of uranium is missing from Libyan site

  • Battalion commander of 46th brigade demoted after interview to Washington Post, hands in resignation

    Anatolii "Kupol" Kozel, was demoted from the post of combat battalion commander of the 46th Airmobile Brigade to deputy commander of the training centre battalion after a controversial interview with The Washington Post.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

    The late-night host couldn't resist zinging Donald Trump's son over the find.

  • Minnesota Republican votes against free school meals bill because 'I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry'

    "I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry," said state senator Steve Drazkowski before voting against the bill on Tuesday.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces shoot down Chinese-made drone Mugin-5 – CNN

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Chinese-made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday. Source: CNN, citing Ukrainian military and a comment from the drone manufacturer Details: The wreckage of the downed drone was shown to journalists by the Ukrainian military.

  • Border Patrol Says The Object Marjorie Taylor Greene Called ‘Explosive’ Was Ball Of Sand

    The agency's chief fact-checked the extremist lawmaker's claim that Border Patrol found a bomb planted by "the Cartel" near the southern border.

  • India approves purchase of military equipment worth $8.5 billion

    India on Thursday approved purchases of missiles, helicopters, artillery guns and electronic warfare systems worth $8.5 billion as it sought to add more teeth to its military. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the top government body for capital acquisition approvals for the Indian military, approved the orders worth 705 billion rupees ($8.52 billion) for all its services, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. All orders would be placed with Indian companies, it said, keeping with a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

  • Russia’s next civil war has already begun

    One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.

  • Has Ukraine made a big mistake by refusing to retreat from Bakhmut?

    Ukraine says its future may depend on the brutal battles currently raging around Bakhmut, but there are growing splits between officials in Kyiv and some Western military analysts over the best approach to what could be a decisive period in the conflict.

  • UK, Germany scramble fighters to block Russian jets hours after US drone crash

    The U.K. and Germany scrambled jets to ward off Russian planes near Estonia in their first-ever joint action under the NATO treaty on Tuesday, hours after a U.S. drone was downed.

  • Georgia grand jury heard another Trump call recording

    A special grand jury that investigated whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia heard a recording of the former president pushing a top state lawmaker to call a special session to overturn his loss in the state, according to a newspaper report. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that it spoke to five members of the special grand jury who said they heard a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston that had not previously been reported and has not been made public.