Libya welcomes tourists back after years of war
Libya hosts its first group of foreign tourists in a decade, with an excursion to an oasis town deep in the desert previously off-limits to visitors due to years of war. When the country's dictator Moamer Kadhafi was overthrown in a 2011 uprising, tourists stayed away as the country plunged into lawlessness and armed conflict. Thanks to a year of relative calm following an October 2020 ceasefire and a United Nations-led peace process, the first group since 2012 has been able to visit.