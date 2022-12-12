Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court

30
ERIC TUCKER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three decades after a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard, a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the explosive appeared Monday in federal court, charged with an act of international terrorism.

The extradition of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi marked a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground. His arrival in Washington sets the stage for one of the Justice Department's more significant terrorism prosecutions in recent memory.

“Although nearly 34 years have passed since the defendant's actions, countless families have never fully recovered," Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson said during a court proceeding attended by victims' relatives.

The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas'ud had been taken into U.S. custody, two years after it revealed that it had charged him in connection with the explosion. Two other Libyan intelligence officials have been charged in the U.S. for their alleged involvement in the attack, but Mas'ud was the first defendant to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Citizens from 21 countries were killed. Among the 190 Americans on board were 35 Syracuse University students flying home for Christmas after a semester abroad.

The bombing laid bare the threat of international terrorism more than a decade before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and produced global investigations and punishing sanctions. Several victims' relatives who weren't sure a criminal case would ever be brought described as surreal the news that Mas'ud was finally in American custody.

Stephanie Bernstein, whose husband, Michael, was a Justice Department prosecutor returning from England aboard Pan Am 103, said she felt a “tremendous amount of satisfaction.” She said her husband prosecuted Nazis and felt strongly that there was no statute of limitations for murder.

“He had a fortune cookie adage on his door that said, ‘The law sometimes sleeps, but it never dies.’ This shows that the law never dies, that the United States government is going to take care of its citizens in life and in death and that the government has not forgotten,” Bernstein said.

Outside the courthouse Monday, Paul Hudson carried a photograph of his daughter, Melina, a 16-year-old student who had been returning for the Christmas holidays from an exchange program. He recalled how, after the crash, her belongings were scattered around the Lockerbie countryside. The family did get back her passport and her notebook.

“And the notebook had, on the cover, the quote ‘No one dies unless they’re forgotten,’ and I've tried to live by that,” he said. Remembrances of his daughter are an “everyday thing” and “this time of year, it gets stronger.”

The bearded and balding Mas'ud wore a green jail uniform, and walked with a halting gait to the defense table. He spoke occasionally through an interpreter, and the federal defenders who represented him at the hearing said he wanted to be represented by lawyers of his own choice.

At one point, as the charges were being discussed, Mas'ud said in Arabic that he could not speak until he saw his attorney.

A detention hearing was set for later in the month.

The announcement of charges against Mas'ud on Dec. 21, 2020, came on the 32nd anniversary of the bombing and in the final days of the tenure of then-Attorney General William Barr. At the time, Mas'ud was in Libyan custody. The announcement was a career bookend for Barr, who in his first stint as attorney general in the early 1990s had announced criminal charges against two other Libyan intelligence officials.

The Libyan government initially balked at turning over those two men, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, before ultimately surrendering them for prosecution before a panel of Scottish judges sitting in the Netherlands as part of a special arrangement.

In Mas'ud's case, a newly unsealed Justice Department indictment includes three charges related to the explosion, including destruction of an aircraft, resulting in death. Prosecutors said in court that they would not be pursuing the death penalty because that punishment was not available for those specific crimes at the time the bombing occurred.

U.S. officials did not say how Mas’ud came to be taken into U.S. custody, but late last month local Libyan media reported that Mas’ud had been kidnapped by armed men on Nov. 16 from his residence in Tripoli, the capital. That reporting cited a family statement that accused Tripoli authorities of being silent on the abduction.

A breakthrough in the Justice Department's investigation came when U.S. officials in 2017 received a copy of an interview that Mas'ud, a longtime explosives expert for Libya’s intelligence service, had given to Libyan law enforcement in 2012 after being taken into custody following the collapse of the government of the country’s leader, Col. Moammar Gadhafi.

In that interview, U.S. officials said, Mas'ud admitted building the bomb in the Pan Am attack and working with two other conspirators to carry out the attack. He also said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence and that Gadhafi thanked him and other members of the team after the attack, according to an FBI affidavit.

That affidavit said Mas'ud told Libyan law enforcement that he flew to Malta to meet al-Megrahi and Fhimah. He handed Fhimah a medium-sized Samsonite suitcase containing a bomb, having already been instructed to set the timer so that the device would explode exactly 11 hours later, according to the document. He then flew to Tripoli, the FBI said.

Al-Megrahi was convicted in the Netherlands while Fhimah was acquitted of all charges. Al-Megrahi was given a life sentence, but Scottish authorities released him on humanitarian grounds in 2009 after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He died in Tripoli, still protesting his innocence.

____

Associated Press journalists Julie Walker in New York and Rick Gentilo and Nathan Ellgren in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas suspends Chris Beard without pay following domestic violence arrest

    Beard, 49, was charged with third-degree assault early Monday morning. Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach in Beard's place.

  • Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport

    Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors could face delays. Airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said there have not been any major interruptions and that reserve fuel was being trucked in to Orlando International Airport, the nation's seventh-busiest airport. Storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the reserve fuel delivery over the weekend.

  • A Fast-Growing Network of Conservative Groups Is Fueling a Surge in Book Bans

    The Keller Independent School District, just outside of Dallas, passed a new rule in November: It banned books from its libraries that include the concept of gender-fluidity. The change was pushed by three new school board members, elected in May with support from Patriot Mobile, a self-described Christian cellphone carrier. Through its political action committee, Patriot Mobile poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into Texas school board races to promote candidates with conservative views on

  • Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Saturday that the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol “would’ve been armed” if she and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon had planned it. Speaking at a gala for the New York Young Republicans Club, the far-right lawmaker appeared to hit back at claims that she was somehow involved…

  • Why Some Hasidic Children Can't Leave Failing Schools

    NEW YORK — Beatrice Weber wakes up most mornings afraid that her son’s Hasidic Jewish school is setting him up to fail. Her 10-year-old, Aaron, brims with curiosity, and has told his mother that he wants to work for NASA. But his school, like other Hasidic boys’ schools in New York, teaches only cursory English and math and little science or social studies. It focuses instead on imparting the values of the fervently religious Hasidic community, which speaks Yiddish rather than English and places

  • Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release from Russian prison; basketball future still unknown

    "If she wants to play, it will be for her to share … She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

  • Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state

    Nevada’s most populous county and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have received subpoenas related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the states as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss. Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump's scramble to stay in power — including his efforts in Georgia and Nevada — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Seahawks' loss is big news for Lions, who suddenly are back in the NFC playoff race

    The Lions were 1-6 at one point, but are still alive in the playoff race.

  • B-2 stealth bomber damaged in Missouri emergency landing

    Firefighters at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri extinguished a fire at the scene.

  • Carvana: Yahoo Finance's Worst Company of the Year

    The online car-buying site could be a great business, if not for overexpansion and a badly timed acquisition.

  • Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes 5th tight end in league history with 10,000 receiving yards

    Travis Kelce is the fastest tight end to reach the 10,000-yard mark, and the only tight end in league history to record seven 1,000-yard seasons.

  • Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

    Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.” It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

  • Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

    Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two members of a paramilitary force after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. The development underscores the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations that the government hopes to put down.

  • Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to US

    The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport around 8:30 a.m. ET. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, had no additional details but said the embassy in Qatar had been working with Wahl's family to ensure the repatriation went smoothly.

  • Why electric vehicles are increasingly leaving out AM Radio

    Automakers are leaving AM radio out of their electric vehicles, citing electromagnetic interference. But do enough people listen to AM radio to save it?

  • Black Americans still face challenges chasing homeownership

    Black homeownership is often caught up in the institutional failures of the past and the continued transgressions today.

  • The End of Griner's Detention Begins a New Wave of WNBA Activism

    The WNBA is a trendsetter, a league of mostly Black women who have taken up major progressive causes: voting rights, stricter gun laws, equality for the LGBTQ community. But this year’s push to free Brittney Griner, one of their own, from a geopolitical standoff in Russia — that was their toughest test yet. “This is what Black women do,” Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics said. “We carry the weight in our family, this country, and we always have, whether we get the acknowledgment or not fro

  • 'Whiteout conditions': Winter storm could fuel blizzard conditions, travel havoc across swath of US

    A winter storm system that already battered California is moving across the country with 15 million people in 12 states facing watches or warnings.

  • 16 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes

    In 20 minutes or less, you can make a healthy dinner that supports a healthy heart with these recipes. Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

  • Suspect Charged With Hate Crimes in Stabbing of Transgender Woman

    The man also allegedly misgendered the victim and shouted antigay slurs at her.