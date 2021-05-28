Libyan official says EU help needed to tackle migrant route

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOHA ELHENNAWY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAIRO (AP) — Securing Libya's southern borders is a priority for the country's transitional government as it aims to stem the flow of illegal migrants setting off from its shores, Libya’s interim foreign minister said Friday.

Najla al-Manqoush made the statements in a press conference following meetings with Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio, his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi who visited the country Friday, along with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

“The whole problem starts in the south,” al-Manqoush said, adding that Libya would need additional resources from the EU to tackle this problem.

Since the election of Libya's new interim government in February, a series of senior European and American diplomats have visited the North African country, placing their faith in the new Libyan administration that is expected to lead the nation through general elections in December 2021.

Many European leaders are also hoping that the new government could prove more effective than its predecessors in cutting off the smuggling routes that migrants have used to first enter and cross Libya, before setting off for Europe. Italy and other European governments have faced criticism at home for their handling of the migrant issue.

“We talked about how to strengthen our partnership on fighting illegal migration and monitoring water borders by adopting short-term as well as long-term strategies,” Italy’s Di Maio said.

Libya has experienced years of conflict and chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The uprising divided the oil-rich country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east. Each were backed by armed groups and foreign governments. But an October cease-fire has stopped most of the violence, and stipulated that all foreign mercenaries should leave.

For almost a decade, war-torn Libya has been the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and aspiring to settle in Europe. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous central Mediterranean route.

In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of either the sea or Libya's armed groups, with many ending up confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants project, at least 612 people are known to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far this year. That’s significantly higher than during the same time period last year, when 278 died or disappeared. Attempts to cross the sea often increase in the warmer summer months.

Recommended Stories

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak

    US intelligence is focused on animal-to-human transmission or a possible lab accident in Wuhan, China, as the coronavirus' starting point.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Canes move on to the second round, eliminate Predators in overtime

    The Hurricanes avoided an unpredictable Game 7 when Sebastian Aho won Game 6 in overtime, the fourth straight OT game against the Preds.

  • At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

    Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him, even though he was living abroad. The 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn't imagine, however, just how far they would go. Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against the iron-fisted rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB and ended up in Lithuania.

  • 76ers fan banned indefinitely from NBA games for throwing popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

    Players association says police should investigate as Lebron James calls for tapes showing the man be released

  • Forecast: 40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon

    There’s a 40% chance that the world will get so hot in the next five years that it will temporarily push past the temperature limit the Paris climate agreement is trying to prevent, meteorologists said. A new World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next several years also predicts a 90% chance that the world will set yet another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic will continue to brew more potentially dangerous hurricanes than it used to. For this year, the meteorologists say large parts of land in the Northern Hemisphere will be 1.4 degrees (0.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than recent decades and that the U.S. Southwest's drought will continue.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Russian hackers target aid groups in new cyber-attack, says Microsoft

    A fresh wave of cyber-attacks targets government agencies and human rights groups, mostly in the US.

  • Who's the boss? At Indy 500, women play large role at IMS

    Simona de Silvestro was still in her helmet when her race team owner threw her arms around the driver who had just qualified for the Indianapolis 500 by the narrowest of margins. De Silvestro’s pony-tailed crew members stopped by to congratulate her, as did 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power. Surviving the make-or-break seconds and breakneck speeds needed to make the 33-car field is cause enough for a celebration at Indy, especially after sweating out a 75-minute, five-car shootout for one of the final three spots in Sunday’s race.

  • Bayer shares tumble as judge rejects Roundup deal

    Bayer shares tumbled as much as 5% on Thursday (May 27). That after a U.S. judge threw out its bid to limit the cost of future class action lawsuits. The cases concern allegations that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer had offered to settle around 30,000 claims, in return for placing limits on the suits. But that was rejected by the judge, who called the plan "unreasonable". Now a lawyer for the German firm says it will ask the Supreme Court to quash defeats it suffered in jury trials. Bayer points out that its product was deemed safe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. However, three cases have so far gone to trial, and in each one juries awarded tens of millions of dollars in damages. About 125,000 people have alleged that Roundup caused their cancer. Some 96,000 of those cases were resolved with a $9.6 billion dollar settlement.

  • Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

    GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Life insurance, myocarditis, CVS prizes & more

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • The UK has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine

    The UK's medicines regulator on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine, adding to three others it approved already.

  • Playing from behind is a habit the Hurricanes would like to break before Round 2

    Despite winning their series against the Predators in six games, the Canes had to play from behind in five of them. Here’s how they’re feeling about that inauspicious start line.

  • Buck Sexton and Clay Travis: Who are the replacement radio hosts for Rush Limbaugh?

    Limbaugh’s massive reach fractures with multiple hosts filling the coveted time slot in separate markets across the country

  • GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission provides new wedge against Manchin

    Republican opposition to a commission to investigate the Capitol riot provides a new wedge for Democrats to pressure Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to soften his opposition changing the filibuster rule. A Senate vote on the commission, expected Thursday, was pushed back to Friday.Why it matters: Manchin is furious that Republicans aren’t supporting the commission. And some Democrats hope that the issue will cause him to yield on his opposition to ending the filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes for a bill to pass. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In this 50-50 Senate, that means 10 Republicans. Under a simple majority, with Vice President Harris breaking the tie, Democrats would be able to pass parts of the Biden agenda — on voting rights, climate and more — that otherwise would die in the Senate. So far, he hasn't been willing to act on that. Asked Thursday if he would vote to end the filibuster if Republicans blocked the commission, Manchin replied: "I'm not willing to destroy our government, no."But he followed that by saying he was hopeful enough Republicans would come around: "You have to have faith there's ten good people."If that doesn't happen, Democratic leaders will be able to argue to him that Republicans aren't acting in good faith. The problem for progressive outside groups is they have plenty of money to pressure Manchin. But they can't make credible threats against a unique Democrat in an extremely Trumpy state.Go deeper: What's the Senate filibuster and why change it?Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.