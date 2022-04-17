Libyan Oil Field Shuts Down Amid Political Standoff Over PM

Hatem Mohareb
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Oil production and exports from Libya’s El Feel field have been halted after protesters gathered at the site and demanded the ouster of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The shutdown of the western field, which produces around 65,000 barrels a day of crude, is the latest in a series of disruptions to hit the OPEC member’s oil industry amid a worsening political crisis.

Libya’s crude production has averaged just over 1 million barrels a day this year, down from almost 1.2 million in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drop is costing the country millions of dollars in lost revenue and comes when the global oil market is already tight, with Brent crude prices having surged above $110 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

El Feel is located near Sharara, Libya’s biggest field, and its oil is normally shipped from the ports of Zawiya and Mellitah. It’s unclear if shipments from those terminals, both of which have oil in storage, will be reduced.

The outages come as the North African nation, mired in conflict since the 2011 fall of dictator Moammar Al Qaddafi, faces a standoff between rival politicians. Dbeibah is resisting calls from some lawmakers to resign after they declared former interior minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister in February.

Earlier this month, representatives of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar quit a national military committee that’s meant to ensure a ceasefire holds. They also said Haftar should block oil exports.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lamborghini CEO on the new Huracán Tecnica supercar

    Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann talks the new Huracán Tecnica supercar with Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian from the floor of the 2022 New York Auto Show.

  • Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead End

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItBillionaire Roman Abramovich is attempting to restart talks between Ukraine and Russia, which both sides say are stuck. Ukrainian central bank and finance

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Will Have No Trouble Financing Twitter

    Rich people rarely have to pay cash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a lot of options to finance a Twitter purchase, even if he needs to up his offer.

  • TikTok is becoming a platform that advertisers are clamoring to be on: Analyst

    Like their 1 billion worldwide users, TikTok executives have many reasons to dance. A new forecast of the Chinese social media platform’s ad revenue reveals that ByteDance-owned TikTok may become an advertising juggernaut.

  • 14 arrested after communal violence in Indian capital

    Police in India’s capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured, local media reported Sunday. The suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others, following the incident on Saturday night, said senior police officer Usha Rangnani, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Authorities say Hindu and Muslim groups in Jahangirpuri, a neighborhood in northwest Delhi, threw stones at each other during a religious procession celebrating the birth of the Hindu god Hanuman on Saturday night.

  • Playoff hopes gone, Clippers will take aim at title run next season

    The Clippers fell short of the playoffs with injuries and COVID hurting their chances until the final game Friday. They still have plans for a title run.

  • Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter spells trouble for Tesla investors — here’s why

    All the speculation around Musk’s large stake in Twitter and his plans for the social media platform takes focus away from Tesla’s challenges, which are many.

  • Ukraine Update: EU Allocates Another 50 Billion Euros in Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine warned of a possible Russian naval landing operation at Mariupol. Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv for a second day. Troops continue to move from

  • The 26-Year-Old Dropout Lapping the Hedge-Fund Field

    Fund manager, startup founder and blogger Eva Shang is cracking the private debt market. The $400 million she raised in six months says Wall Street is taking notice.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan visit Invictus Games competitors

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Friday made their first public appearance in Europe since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago, greeting competitors at the Invictus Games. The event came a day after the couple visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they moved to the U.S. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Storing Meat in Your Freezer

    Freezing meat is a great way to store it for future use, but just how long can you keep frozen meat in your freezer? Here's everything you need to know.

  • China Eastern restarts flights using Boeing 737-800 after March crash - data

    China Eastern Airlines has restarted using Boeing 737-800 jetliners for commercial flights less than a month after a crash that killed 132 people on board and grounded over 200 of its aircraft, data from a tracking website showed on Sunday. China Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the southwestern city of Kunming at 09:58 a.m. local time (0158 GMT) on Sunday and landed at Chengdu, also in southwestern China, at 11:03 a.m. local time, data from Flightradar24 showed. That aircraft, which completed a test flight on Saturday, departed Chengdu at 13:02 p.m. for Kunming, according to Flightradar24.

  • 5 Mistakes You Should Never Make with Nonstick Cookware

    You’ve been warned.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • DABB DOGE COIN Announces Collaboration with an NGO to Save Stray Dogs

    New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2022) - DDOGE takes a step forward to save stray dogs. DDOGE has collaborated with NGOs to help and heal stray dogs who either met an unfortunate accident or are left stranded all alone. The team successfully rescued 487 Dogs, which gave birth to 176 puppies till now. This is just the beginning, as the team, collectively with its strong community, aims to become a helping hand ...

  • Read This Before Considering TClarke plc (LON:CTO) For Its Upcoming UK£0.041 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy TClarke plc ( LON:CTO ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Don't Buy Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    It looks like Portmeirion Group PLC ( LON:PMP ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

    Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program. The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV. During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman.

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseElon Musk Also Threatened to B

  • Chinese Demand Destruction Counters The Risk Of A Russian Oil Ban

    Uncertainty and volatility remain the two buzzwords in today's oil markets as the demand destruction caused by Covid lockdowns in China counter the supply risk of a Russian oil ban