Libyan strongman wants to control Tripoli, not peddle oil

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s most powerful military leader said he is focused on taking control of the capital Tripoli and isn’t interested in exporting oil on his own.Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp. -- or NOC, as the company that sells the nation’s crude for the UN-backed government in the capital is known -- has the “exclusive” right to export Libya’s crude.Haftar denied accusations that his forces seized NOC airports, while retaining the right to use them if needed. He pledged to continue to protect oil facilities. The commander urged the oil producer not to use its resources to “support terrorists and armed militias, and to avoid interfering” with his army or working against it.“The army isn’t a trader,” Haftar said in a written response to Bloomberg News questions, referring to his self-styled Libyan National Army. “It doesn’t sell oil, legally or illegally.”Haftar began an offensive on Tripoli in April. The NOC’s chairman says continued fighting could obliterate oil output which is the country’s main source of revenue. Libya is divided between two rival governments and militias vying to control a country that holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves.“The prize for Haftar is the central bank in Tripoli and ultimate control of oil export revenue, not individual fields or sporadic crude shipments,” said Ahmed Mehdi, an energy consultant who advises companies in the region.Efforts to broker a cease-fire between the factions have failed. This week was unusually violent after an attack on a Libyan detention center killed at least 44 people in what the United Nations envoy called a war crime. The conflict is rapidly turning into the latest proxy war in the Middle East, pitting rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates against Turkey.Libya is producing about 1.3 million barrels of oil a day, according to the NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla, the highest level in six years. And this is despite Sanalla’s repeated warnings of a potential collapse in output due to the conflict.“The biggest fear of some countries, specifically those concerned with the global economy, is the effect of military operations on the oil industry,” Haftar said. “Reality has proven that those fears are unwarranted.”\--With assistance from Salma El Wardany.To contact the reporter on this story: Hatem Mohareb in Benghazi at hmohareb@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Mohammed Aly Sergie, Bruce StanleyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

