Saadi Gaddafi: Son of Libya's ex-leader freed from Tripoli jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sa&#39;adi Gaddafi sitting behind bars
Saadi Gaddafi was cleared of killing the Libyan football coach, and targeting protesters

The son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has been freed from prison where he had been held since 2014.

Saadi Gaddafi - a former commander of Libya's special forces - was famous for attempting an Italian football career.

In 2003 he signed for Perugia, but rarely stepped on the pitch.

He fled to Niger when his father was overthrown and killed in 2011, but was extradited back to Libya where he was cleared of crimes including murder.

A justice ministry source told the AFP news agency the decision was made to free Mr Gaddafi, said to be either 47 or 48, following a court ruling several years ago.

A separate source said certain conditions had to be met before the release.

He had been accused of the killing of Libyan football coach Bashir al-Rayani in 2005, as well as committing crimes against protestors when the uprising against his father began in 2011.

He was later found innocent.

Before joining Perugia, he played for several clubs sides in Libya, as well as the national team.

He is now believed to have flown to Turkey.

In a statement, Libya's Government of National Unity said it hoped his release would help national reconciliation.

Since 2011, the country has been marked by conflict and chaos.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Libya frees Saadi Gaddafi, son of former leader

    Libyan authorities have released Saadi Gaddafi, a son of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi who was ousted and killed during a 2011 uprising, a Libyan official source and a unity government source said on Sunday. Saadi Gaddafi fled for Niger during the NATO-backed uprising, but was extradited to Libya in 2014 and has been imprisoned since then in Tripoli. Libya has suffered chaos, division and violence in the decade since the uprising.

  • How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

    Ask anyone old enough to remember travel before Sept. 11, 2001, and you're likely to get a gauzy recollection of what flying was like. There was security screening, but it wasn’t anywhere near as intrusive.

  • Thriving seal population dips in Britain's River Thames

    The colony of seals in Britain's Thames Estuary has dipped slightly, though the thriving population of the predators is testament to just how far the river has recovered since it was declared dead in the 1950s, researchers said. An August survey by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) found that the Thames Estuary is home to 2,866 grey and 797 harbour seals, down from 3243 grey seals and 932 harbour seals in 2019 when the last survey was taken. "We still have a long way to go in terms of improving water quality and making space for nature, but this healthy, thriving population shows how conservation measures really work – and just how far the Thames has come since it was declared biologically dead in the 1950s."

  • No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

    The Middle East on Monday got its first completely automated cashier-less store, as retail giant Carrefour rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall. Like Amazon's breakthrough unmanned grocery stores that opened in 2018, the Carrefour mini-market looks like any ordinary convenience store, brimming with sodas and snacks, tucked between sprawling storefronts of this city-state. Nearly a hundred small surveillance cameras blanket the ceiling.

  • Thousands protest for social justice, inclusion in Germany

    Thousands of activists protested Saturday in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported. Over 350 organizations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election on Sept 26. Participants from all over the country joined the protests but their trips to Berlin were complicated by a national train strike.

  • South Africa danger zone: Living in a 'hijacked' building

    Pictures of squatters in a South African inner city with high levels of crime, drugs and prostitution.

  • Guinea coup attempt: Soldiers claim to seize power from Alpha Condé

    Troops announce a takeover on TV, while the defence ministry insists a coup attempt was thwarted.

  • USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen tests positive for COVID-19, will miss World Cup qualifier vs. Honduras

    Zack Steffen becomes the second United States men's national soccer team member to miss time after testing positive, joining Christian Pulisic.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Thousands reported killed in clashes

    Both the Tigray rebels and Ethiopian military say they have inflicted thousands of casualties.

  • China Says Government to Set Prices for After-School Classes

    (Bloomberg) -- China said local governments should set the fees for after-school tutoring institutions that offer compulsory education subjects, another step in the country’s efforts to overhaul the private education sector. Local governments should establish benchmark fees and floating ranges, and include them in pricing catalogs, according to a notice from the National Development and Reform Commission. Price increases from the standard level will be capped at 10%. Local governments need to re

  • Mali police storm jail to free detained commander

    The commander of Mali's anti-terror police is accused of murder during 2020 anti-government protests.

  • Islamic State inspired New Zealand knife attacker freed from jail in July and was under police surveillance

    The Islamic State-inspired radical responsible for a supermarket knife rampage in New Zealand was watched for five years and jailed for three before authorities exhausted all avenues to keep him detained, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Saturday.

  • One Hospital Denies Oklahoma Doctor’s Story of Ivermectin Overdoses Causing ER Delays for Gunshot Victims

    The hospital says it hasn't experienced any care backlog due to patients overdosing on a drug that's been falsely peddled as a covid cure

  • Spanish-language Covid disinformation is aimed at Latinos as delta surges

    Spanish-language disinformation on Covid-19 on radio and social media continue to give false information against vaccines and masking amid the delta surge.

  • Guinea coup: Soldiers seek to tighten grip after ousting Alpha Condé

    Ministers who served ousted President Alpha Condé are ordered to present themselves on Monday.

  • Officials: Gadhafi son freed after 7-plus years in detention

    Libyan authorities on Sunday released one of Muammar Gadhafi’s sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli following his extradition from neighboring Niger, the country's interim leader said. Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in a tweet early Monday that al-Saadi Gadhafi had been released in compliance with a previous court order. Mohamed Hamouda, a spokesman for the transitional government, said the son walked free from Tripoli's al-Hadaba prison, where many Gadhafi regime officials are being held pending trial, mostly in connection to the crackdown on the 2011 uprising that toppled the longtime ruler and led to his killing.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • M&S warns of new food supplies threat as Brexit rules change

    Retailer warns of "significant disruption" to food imports when new paperwork comes in next month.

  • The Latest: Washington state vaccine mandate moves forward

    Days after suing to block what is believed to be among the nation’s strictest COVID-19 employee vaccine mandates, Washington’s largest state labor union has announced a tentative agreement for Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for state workers. The Northwest News Network reports the Washington Federation of State Employees has negotiated terms for Inslee’s mandate that all 46,000 of its union members be fully vaccinated by October 18 or lose their jobs.

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.