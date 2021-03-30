Libya's city of ghosts

Quentin Sommerville - BBC News, Tarhuna, Libya
·7 min read
Abdel Manaam Mahmoud buries his brother Esmail
Abdel Manaam Mahmoud lays his brother's body to rest, though he can't be sure he's burying his brother

As the senior man in his family, in fact its only surviving adult male, it falls to Abdel Manaam Mahmoud to climb into the grave and lay his brother Esmail's body to rest. Though it may not be his brother he's burying today.

Around him, the men of Tarhuna gather, pushing the red sandy earth and patting down the mound of dirt with their hands.

Nearby, Mr Mahmoud's father, Hussin, his brother Nuri and his uncle Mohamed are also buried - each a victim of Libya's civil war, casualties of its factional, shifting alliances and all murdered by the same militia who ruled their town.

The bodies were found and buried because of Libya's ceasefire signed last year. Since 2011 and the fall of the dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the country has been roiled by chaos, and later, civil war.

That war reached a crescendo in recent years, as Gen Khalifa Haftar, now aged 77, attacked from the eastern city of Benghazi and tried to unseat the internationally recognised government in the capital, Tripoli.

He had powerful backers: the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Syria, Jordan and France too. His lightning attack on Tripoli became bogged down and was then routed, after Turkey sent a naval force and attack drones to support the government in the east.

Added to this toxic mix were mercenaries from Syria, mostly on the government side, under the control of the Turks. Gen Haftar had his own hired guns - Russian contractors and fighters from Sudan and Chad.

The body count soared, and a country that had reached and passed the brink many times before teetered on the edge of greater catastrophe.

But a ceasefire was agreed, and for the first time in years, Libya has a unified government. Its prime minister is Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a fantastically rich businessman from the commercial hub of Misrata. While his family has links to the Muammar Gaddafi rule, little is known about the new prime minister, a political neophyte.

"He was no-one's bête noire," said one Western diplomat in Tripoli, explaining Mr Dbeibah's appointment by a UN-led process that created the interim government. Elections are supposed to be held in nine months, on Libyan Independence Day - 24 December - but already there are doubts.

"It is a tight deadline, but it's not impossible. But of course, again, it starts with all the institutions and authorities of Libya," says Jan Kubis, the UN's special envoy on Libya.

"Either they will deliver what they have to deliver, to make it happen. If not... they will find pretexts, excuses, not to do it... I hope that this will not happen because the people of the country, they would like to have the elections.

"It's not only the proclamations of the authorities and pledges. It's the wish of the people of the country to have the elections on 24 December."

After our interview, Mr Kubis headed to Benghazi to meet Gen Haftar, the man many in Tarhuna believe empowered the seven Kani brothers (whom Mr Mahmoud accuses of killing his relatives) in their final killing spree before they quit town. Some suspect the general is sheltering the surviving brothers, some of whom have been added to US and European sanctions lists.

The town of Tarhuna was the western launchpad for the attacks on Tripoli and a flashpoint in the steady internationalisation of the country's civil war.

From here, Gen Haftar's forces from the east, his self-styled Libyan National Army, led assaults on the capital. Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group took up positions in the town too.

Kani brothers prison
The Kani brothers reigned supreme in the town for years

At the town's cemetery, there are 13 burials today. The men and boys of the town are here in force, they walked in their hundreds after Friday prayers, some using their prayer mats to shade themselves from the afternoon sun.

After the ceremony, Mr Mahmoud said: "They took my family from their homes. They were simple civilians. In October 2020, the al-Kani militia came to their homes in cars that belonged to the state, they took them away from their homes and killed them."

He searched for his family for 10 months, in vain. First the bodies of Hussin, Nuri and Mohamed were found. Two months ago, Esmail's body was discovered.

"Even in his 42 years of ruling, Gaddafi never committed the kinds of killings that occurred after his rule. As Libyan civilians, there is no-one to protect us, our lives have become unprotected," Mr Mahmoud says.

The seven Kani brothers, famous for the three lions they had stolen from the zoo in Tripoli and kept as pets, reigned supreme. Mercurial, their Kaniyat militia switched sides more than once in Libya's civil war.

Their rule came to an end in June last year, when government forces, backed by Turkish support, took the town. Turkey sent seven naval frigates to Libya's coast to push back Gen Haftar's forces, and imported thousands of Syrian fighters from Idlib, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor to fight on the ground.

In the face of the onslaught, the remaining Kani brothers and their families fled east, their whereabouts unknown.

Esmail Mahmoud&#39;s marker bears a DNA number: 051-000066
The body of Esmail Mahmoud is identified by a DNA reference number

Tarhuna's cemetery is austere in the Muslim tradition, surrounded by tall thirsty eucalyptus trees and with few headstones; it has only simple grave markers. But Esmail's marker bears a number: 051-000066.

It's a DNA reference. Because the body buried today may not be Esmail's. He was only identified by the clothes he was wearing, when he was discovered in a collection of mass graves to the south of the city.

Satellite image of mass graves
Satellite image of mass graves

The road to the farmhouse is surrounded by almond groves. A cardboard sign across the entry, warns: "No Entry, Only Missing Person Committee Allowed."

Beyond the farmhouse, fine red soil is piled in high mounds that stretch to the end of the property. There are too many to count, some the size of a single corpse, others far wider.

It's Friday, so there is no work today and the site is silent, but the evidence of the meticulous effort to uncover the crimes here is all around. In one pit, four red flags mark out the twisted remains of perhaps four bodies, wrapped together, almost unrecognisable.

Men, women and children were buried here, some killed by a single bullet to the head, others with their hands bound with signs of torture on their bodies. The dry earth has left the bodies intact, and swollen. Like artefacts from a terrible disaster.

Esmail's identity will be confirmed when a DNA match is made at a lab in Tripoli. So far, 140 bodies have been found, according to Libya's General Authority for Searching and Identifying Missing Persons. They have confirmed the identities of 22 of the dead by DNA matching.

In total, 350 people are missing from the town, although bodies from elsewhere may be buried here. Across Libya, more than 6,000 people have been declared missing since the downfall of Muammar Gaddafi. Only 1,950 have been found.

At the edge of the cemetery stands Ahmad Abdel-Mori Saad, who's here to bury a friend. Tarhuna is a city of ghosts, he said.

"I have seven siblings who were kidnapped by the Kaniyat. We have buried two of them found in the mass graves," he said.

Mr Saad doesn't know where his other brothers are, but he believes they are dead. He's left to care for all their children, 24 in total.

"We do not follow any political parties; we are not policemen or army men… If you have money, you die; if you have five young siblings, you die; you get in a discussion with me, you die; you don't support me, you die.

"You die for nothing, it's a death for no reason at all."

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields

    Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Broadcom Inc dropped between 0.9% and 2.7%, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 14-month high. The Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November following a recent rise in yields that particularly hurt tech stocks, which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations. "The market is focused on interest rates, the stimulus coming out of Washington DC, additional burden of that spending associated with stimulus and the rotation that has been going on from reopening growth stocks to old line value stocks," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • Covid: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro shuffles cabinet as pressure grows

    President Bolsonaro has seen his popularity plummet amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

  • Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

    Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government. In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation. However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister. According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”. The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.” Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

  • U.S. struggling to engage with Iran over nuclear deal

    The Biden administration's efforts to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program are coming up against three major obstacles: a lack of direct channels of communication, divisions within the leadership in Tehran, and looming Iranian presidential elections, U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.Why it matters: Putting Iran’s nuclear program “back in the box” is one of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy priorities, but the sides have yet to hold direct talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden says he's willing to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to full compliance, by rolling back the nuclear acceleration it has undertaken since Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. Behind the scenes: The Iranians have rejected several U.S. proposals to meet formally or even informally.The U.S. officials tell me all of their communications with Tehran are coming indirectly, through the E3 (France, the U.K. and Germany), Russia, China or the EU.This takes more time and has led to several misunderstandings, the U.S. officials say.In recent weeks, the U.S. has sent messages to Iran that it is ready to either start with mutual first steps and follow a gradual process from there, or for both sides to immediately return to full compliance with the deal, the U.S. officials tell me.Through the indirect channels, the U.S. has been trying to gauge what it will take to get the talks going. At one point, the U.S. believed the Iranians were ready to accept a step-by-step approach. Then the Iranians made clear that they were not.The U.S. had proposed that the process begin with the U.S. unfreezing Iranian funds held in South Korea, and Iran taking steps to end some of its violations of the deal, according to U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the matter. The Iranians rejected that proposal.Between the lines: The Biden administration is struggling to understand how exactly the Iranians want to proceed, and thinks the lack of clarity is due in part to divisions within the Iranian leadership, U.S. officials say.One key debate seems to be over whether to engage with the U.S. before or after the elections in June.What to watch: Politico reported on Monday that the U.S. is developing a new proposal for Iran in an attempt to get the talks started.But an Iranian official told state TV that Iran won't scale back its nuclear activities before the U.S. removes all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration."The Biden administration is losing time. If it fails to lift the sanctions soon, Iran will take the next steps, which will be further reduction of its JCPOA commitments," the Iranian official added. Where things stand: The U.S. is discussing new ideas internally and with the other parties to the nuclear deal, but no consensus has been reached, one U.S. official told me.“The process will take more time because the discussions between the U.S. and Iran are indirect," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pakistan PM Khan desires peace with arch-rival India

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters. Modi had written to Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's Republic Day on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals. "The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India," Khan said in his reply, adding, "I thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day."

  • Stray cat brings sick kittens to Turkish vets

    When the cat first walked into the clinic with one of her kittens, veterinarians didn't understand her motive, a spokesman for Karabaglar municipality told Reuters.He said the cat meowed for a long time after bringing in a second kitten.The veterinarians at the clinic did a quick examination and noticed the kittens were suffering from eye infection.The stray feline and her kittens were placed in adoption after the completion of their treatment.

  • Court lets woman's defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again

    Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former “Apprentice” contestant's sexual assault allegations against him, following a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday. Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare the that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts. In a one-sentence ruling, the Court of Appeals tossed Trump's appeal as moot now that he's out of the White House.

  • Elon Musk is pleading for engineers, technicians, and other experts to move to South Padre, Texas, to work for SpaceX

    Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in around the Brownsville area of Texas.

  • SpaceX's new Starship rocket prototype exploded at the end of a test flight yet again, sending debris flying

    SN11 is the fourth Starship prototype that hasn't launched and landed completely smoothly. SpaceX still needs to nail this landing.

  • Obama staffers amazed at how 'different' Biden's approach to stimulus is

    "This is just incredibly different," says Heidi Shierholz, an Obama DOL veteran. Other staffers from the last Democratic administration agree.

  • 17 'Harry Potter' stars, ranked from least to most successful

    The first "Harry Potter" movie was released 20 years ago. Since then, its child stars have reached varying levels of success in Hollywood.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.The rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Gucci heiress says Al Pacino plays her father 'like an overweight thug' in new Lady Gaga film

    A scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty has criticised the choice of Al Pacino to play her father in a film about a notorious family murder that stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Patricia Gucci, who was born in Britain, accused filmmakers of portraying her father Aldo Gucci as “a diminutive, overweight thug”, saying that in real life he was “tall, slender, and blue-eyed.” The film, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is due for release in November. “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos,” Ms Gucci wrote after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. House of Gucci is based on the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead by a hit man in the foyer of his office in 1995. The assassination was ordered by Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had left for another woman.

  • German leaders meet as some halt AstraZeneca for under-60s

    Several German regions again suspended AstraZeneca shots on Tuesday for people under 60 after new reports of unusual blood clots, prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to call an urgent meeting about the continued use of the coronavirus vaccine. The news is the latest blow to the vaccine, which is critical to Europe’s immunization campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get shots to poorer countries. It comes less than two weeks after the EU drug regulator said the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots following a similar scare.

  • How the movie-theater industry will be permanently changed by the pandemic, as major Hollywood studios rethink their release strategies

    From Universal to Warner Bros., Hollywood movie studios are striking deals with exhibitors to dramatically change theatrical exclusivity.

  • Amazon is sending employees into the trenches on Twitter as it battles its first union vote and reports about workers peeing in bottles

    As reports of Amazon workers peeing in bottles resurface amid an ongoing unionization push, Amazon is again having employees defend it on Twitter.

  • Bats are still on the menu and for sale at markets in Indonesia, despite their link to COVID-19

    Experts are worried about the transmission of the coronavirus and other diseases at wet markets that sell the meat of exotic animals.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.