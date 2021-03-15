Libya's unity government sworn in

Ayman al-Warfali
·2 min read

By Ayman al-Warfali

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 15 (Reuters) - Libya's first unity government in years was sworn in on Monday in the eastern city of Tobruk, charged with unifying the country after years of violence and division and overseeing the run-up to national elections.

The government, which emerged through a United Nations dialogue process and was ratified last week in a frontline city, is seen as providing Libya's best hope in years for an end to a decade of chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

"I swear by God almighty to perform my duties with honesty and sincerity," said Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, taking the oath of office in front of members of parliament.

His new government will replace the Government of National Unity (GNA), which was recognised by the United Nations and controlled Tripoli and northwest Libya, and a rival administration based in the east.

The audience also included diplomats from Western countries, as well as Turkey, which had backed the GNA, and Egypt, which had supported its opponent in the war, Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates, which also backed the LNA, did not send diplomats to the swearing in but have publicly welcomed the appointment of the new government.

However, despite the formal backing of both main sides in the war for the new unity government and for elections, big obstacles remain.

Foreign mercenaries and forces remain in place and on both sides of the country, local armed groups hold sway over specific areas and state institutions.

Later on Monday, Dbeibeh is expected in Sirte, the frontline city where parliament met last week to approve his cabinet. It is also the base for a joint military committee composed of commanders from the forces of each side to monitor the truce they have observed since the autumn.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali and Reuters Libya newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk changes job title to 'Technoking of Tesla'

    The firm's chief financial officer has been awarded the title "Master of Coin".

  • Nigeria primary school children abducted in Kaduna state

    This is the first time a primary school has been targeted in a wave of similar kidnappings.

  • Photos show Beijing glowing yellow in the worst sandstorm for a decade: 'It looks like the end of the world'

    Photos from Beijing, China, show the sandstorm turning the city yellow and obscuring buildings as sand blew in from the Gobi desert.

  • Facebook announced a new plan to help users make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

    Facebook will show you the hours of operation and contact information for vaccine sites, along with a link to make an online appointment.

  • EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

    The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing it does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law. The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal. It marks yet another worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended on Jan. 1.

  • Oscars 2021: The nominations in full

    The films, actors, directors and production talent who are in the running for golden statuettes.

  • Judge orders 4 months pre-trial detention for Bolivia's Áñez

    A judge in Bolivia on Sunday ordered former interim president Jeanine Áñez held for four months in preventative detention following her arrest on charges linked to the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which his supporters consider a coup détat. Prosecutors accuse Áñez, who assumed the presidency following Morales’ resignation and exile, of terrorism and sedition for the violent social explosion that led to his ouster. After a virtual hearing due to the pandemic, judge Regina Santa Cruz backed prosecutors’ request that Áñez be held in a women’s prison in La Paz.

  • Former Harris aide Lily Adams will join Treasury Department to help sell stimulus package

    Lily Adams, a veteran of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, is joining the Treasury Department to help promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the administration’s broader plans to combat income inequality.Why it matters: Touting Biden’s stimulus package will be a government-wide effort, with a coordinated communications strategy. Treasury is taking the lead on implementing it, and Adams will play a key role.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Adams will help calibrate that campaign, underscoring the close linkage between the White House and Treasury.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been receiving strategic communications help from Natalie Wyeth Earnest, who served as assistant secretary for public affairs for President Obama. She plans to leave this spring.As principal deputy secretary for public affairs, Adams will join a team led by Calvin Mitchell, the current assistant secretary. Alexandra LaManna serves as the department's spokesperson.The big picture: Yellen is slowly filling out her staff, with Wally Adeyemo, President Biden’s nominee for deputy Treasury secretary, expected to be confirmed by the Senate this month.Last week, Biden announced Nellie Liang, a former economist at the Federal Reserve, as his pick to serve as undersecretary for domestic finance.Ben Harris, a trusted Biden confidant who helped craft the COVID-19 relief package and the "Build Back Better" program during the campaign, has been nominated to be assistant secretary for economic policy.He will be another key link between Treasury and the White House.Go deeper: Biden still has not named an undersecretary for international affairs, the department's top diplomat, or undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, which would play a key role in any potential nuclear deal with Iran.Nancy Lee, Heidi Crebo-Rediker and Marisa Lago are among the candidates being considered for the international affairs job, according to Bloomberg.David Lipton, who had the international affairs job under President Clinton and held the No. 2 position at the International Monetary Fund, has returned to Treasury as a senior counselor.Between the lines: Biden hasn’t announced a big-name Wall Street figure to join Treasury, a sign he's reluctant to antagonize Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or other progressives in his party.President Obama tested his luck with Antonio Weiss, an investment banker at Lazar, for domestic finance, but withdrew his name after Warren objected.But Obama then installed Weiss as a counselor, giving then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew an in-house expert on the mechanics of financial markets. A similar end-run is a possibility in the current 50-50 Senate.The bottom line: There’s a tunnel connecting the Treasury Department to the East Wing of the White House, making Treasury the only (known) department with direct — and discreet — access to the Oval Office.When the secretaries of Defense or State arrive for National Security Council meetings in the Situation Room, their motorcade parks on West Executive Avenue, where TV cameras can capture their arrival.But the Treasury secretary, along with any CEOs in tow, can slip into the White House without the public knowing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany, France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

    French President Emmanuel Macron says that France is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution. Macron told a news conference Monday that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Medicines Agency will issue its recommendation over the vaccine. Other countries, including Germany on Monday, said it would temporarily halt the use of the vaccine as a precaution amid reports that some people developed blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • UPDATE 1-Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations - Health Ministry

    Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill. The ministry said the decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's authority in charge of vaccines.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Hospitals 'vandalised and looted'

    The health system in the conflict-hit Tigray region has "almost completely collapsed," says MSF.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline From Record Highs; Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped from record highs as investors weighed the budding economic recovery and progress on vaccines against the risks of rising inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged lower.The energy and financial sectors led the S&P 500 lower. AstraZeneca Plc was little changed after Germany, Italy and France suspended use of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that’s creating yet another delay for the European Union’s inoculation campaign.“U.S. equities have become a buy high, sell higher asset class on the heels of economic reopening optimism, vaccination progress and additional government stimulus,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We’re maintaining our glass half full orientation for equities and that’s a function of favorable fundamental sentiment and technical trends.”Travel companies and automakers led the Stoxx 600 Index higher. Danone, the world’s largest yogurt maker, jumped as much as 5.8% after announcing it would replace its chairman.Brent crude dropped, erasing a gain after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about tightening liquidity weighed on Chinese shares, with the CSI 300 Index closing down 2.2%.Investors remain preoccupied with rising long-term borrowing costs and their implications for reflation trades and the rotation in the stock market from growth to value shares.In the U.S., investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic PlanElsewhere, Bitcoin pulled back after a weekend rally that sent prices above $61,000 for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $56,400 on Monday.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMD launches 'Milan' chip for data centers as battle with Intel intensifies

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday released a new data center chip aimed at taking away more market share from rival Intel Corp. The company's "Milan" data center processor is faster than Intel's current best data center chips, the company said. Santa Clara, California-based AMD designs the chip but taps Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to fabricate the chip using TSMC's 7-nanometer chipmaking process.

  • Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off at Amazon

    Save big on Apple's latest MacBook Pro M1 on Amazon thanks to a sale and a coupon.

  • AP PHOTOS: Greek bicentennial show goes on despite pandemic

    Dozens of museum exhibitions, theater productions, discussion panels and historical re-enactments were planned in Greece for this year to commemorate the bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence. Actors and singers working on the production of “Despo” wore masks during most rehearsals, many driven by a stubborn resolve, Bogri said.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Ovechkin leads Capitals past Flyers for fourth straight win

    Peter Laviolette loves this season’s schedule, but probably hates that the Capitals don’t get yet another game against the Flyers. Alex Ovechkin scored, Carl Hagelin had a goal and an assist and Washington held on late for its fourth straight win, 5-4 over Philadelphia on Saturday night. Nick Jensen, Daniel Sprong and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which has won eight of nine.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.